Custom Enamel Medals FAQ: Common Questions Answered

MENAFN - GetNews)In B2B procurement, we usually see custom enamel medals FAQ searches come from buyers who are already comparing suppliers, pricing, and production risk before placing bulk orders.

Before placing bulk orders, most buyers want clear answers on MOQ, pricing structure, production time, and how different factories actually perform in production.

At KungFu Metals, we handle enamel medal production every day for sports events, schools, and distributors. Most questions we receive are not theoretical-they come directly from ongoing bulk orders where buyers are already comparing suppliers and finalizing production details.

These custom enamel medals questions usually appear when buyers are close to confirming a supplier and need to eliminate production risks such as color variation, delayed delivery, or unstable plating results.

Key Takeaways



Enamel medal finishing directly affects cost, production stability, and defect rate in bulk manufacturing.

Plating choices (gold, nickel, antique) determine both visual positioning and production complexity.

Polishing type influences surface detail clarity and labor intensity in factory production Coating systems improve durability, shipping protection, and long-term surface stability.

What is Custom Enamel Medals Made Of?

Custom enamel medals are typically made from zinc alloy or iron base metal, with enamel color filling applied into recessed areas of the design. The surface is then finished with plating options such as gold, silver, or antiques.

In real production, the material you choose will directly affect how stable the die-casting process is, especially when you are producing multiple color enamel designs in bulk.

We usually recommend zinc alloy for complex designs because in actual bulk runs, it holds detail better and reduces deformation during repeated plating and polishing.

At KungFu Metals, zinc alloy die-cast medals are what we most often recommend for medium to large orders, mainly because they stay stable in detail and color consistency during mass production.

Internal links:

Learn the basic enameling process and how enamel medals are manufactured in production

Explore custom enamel medals for bulk production and OEM orders

What Is the Difference Between Soft Enamel and Hard Enamel Medals?

The main difference between soft enamel vs hard enamel medals is surface finish and manufacturing process. Soft enamel has recessed color areas with a slightly textured surface, while hard enamel is polished flat for a smooth, jewelry-like finish.

Soft enamel is generally more cost-efficient and faster to produce, making it ideal for bulk sports events. Hard enamel requires additional polishing and multiple firing or curing steps, which increases production time and unit cost but improves premium appearance.

From a supplier perspective, the choice affects both pricing structure and MOQ flexibility. Soft enamel allows more flexible sampling and faster turnaround, while hard enamel is often selected for premium branding or commemorative awards.

Internal links:

Compare soft enamel vs hard enamel medals for pricing, surface finish, and production differences

Understand how custom enamel medal pricing is calculated in bulk production and MOQ-based cost structure

How Much Do Custom Enamel Medals Cost?

Custom enamel medals pricing depends on size, plating type, design complexity, and order volume. In most B2B cases, unit cost typically decreases significantly once MOQ reaches 300–500 pieces.

A simple way to evaluate pricing is to compare not just unit cost, but how each supplier handles tooling, plating stability, and color consistency in bulk production.

Cost is mainly influenced by:



Mold complexity (one-time tooling cost)

Number of enamel colors

Metal thickness and size Plating finish (gold, antique, matte, etc.)

In bulk production, small design changes can impact per-unit cost by 10–30%. That is why buyers usually confirm artwork early to avoid revisions that increase tooling and setup expenses. In bulk orders, custom medals pricing and MOQ are closely linked because production setup cost is distributed across quantity.

At KungFu Metals, we see most clients optimizing cost by adjusting medal size (e.g., 60–70mm range) and simplifying color layers without affecting branding impact.

What Is the MOQ for Custom Enamel Medals?

MOQ (Minimum Order Quantity) for custom enamel medals usually ranges from 100 to 500 pieces depending on design complexity and production method.

Lower MOQ orders often require higher per-unit cost because mold setup, die casting, and plating lines remain the same regardless of quantity. For bulk buyers, reaching 500+ units is where pricing becomes significantly more efficient.

MOQ directly affects three key production factors: sampling flexibility, production scheduling priority, and batch color consistency factors directly affect how efficiently a factory can run your order in bulk production.

If you are deciding between low MOQ and bulk pricing, the real trade-off is usually between short-term flexibility and long-term unit cost efficiency.

A reliable custom enamel medals supplier should be able to clearly explain why MOQ changes based on tooling, plating, and batch efficiency-not just give a fixed number.

How Long Does Production Take for Bulk Orders?

A stable enamel filling process requires controlled recess depth and temperature consistency during curing, which directly affects color sharpness and surface durability.

Standard production time for custom enamel medals is typically 12–18 working days after sample approval. Complex designs or hard enamel finishes may extend this to around 20–25 days.

The full production timeline usually includes the following stages:



Mold making (3–5 days)

Die casting and polishing (3–6 days)

Enamel filling and curing (2–4 days) Plating and final inspection (2–3 days)

The enamel medals manufacturing process typically includes die casting, enamel filling, polishing, and plating, and each step directly affects final quality and cost.

Most production delays we see are caused by artwork revisions or late confirmation of color details, not by capacity limits on the production line.

What Finishing Options Are Available for Enamel Medals?

Finishing options directly affect how your medals look and how much each batch costs to produce. Common finishes include gold plating, nickel plating, antique brass, matte black, and dual-tone plating.

Common finishing options include epoxy coating for surface protection, 3D relief detailing for depth effect, sandblasting or textured backgrounds for visual contrast, and cut-out or spinner structures for premium customization.

KungFu Metals' finishing line is designed for mixed batch production, allowing different plating effects within the same production cycle without affecting core lead time.

Explore plating, polishing, and coating options that affect enamel medal appearance and cost

How to Choose a Reliable Enamel Medal Manufacturer?

In most bulk orders, choosing a reliable supplier matters more than chasing the lowest unit price. A stable factory reduces production risk, ensures color consistency, and avoids delays in bulk delivery.

Key evaluation points include:



In-house mold and die casting capability

Enamel color control consistency

Bulk inspection system (QC before plating and packing) Experience with export B2B orders

A professional medal factory China should be able to show full production flow instead of only finished samples. At KungFu Metals, we manage full in-house production, which helps maintain consistent quality across large-volume orders.

In real sourcing, the biggest difference between suppliers usually becomes obvious after sampling, not during quotation.

We always recommend confirming a pre-production sample before bulk manufacturing to avoid color deviation and plating variation in large orders.

Why Bulk Buyers Compare Multiple Enamel Medal Suppliers

In real procurement processes, buyers rarely choose the first supplier they contact. Instead, they compare multiple enamel medal suppliers to evaluate cost transparency, production stability, and delivery risk before confirming bulk orders.

The key reason is not just price difference, but hidden variation in manufacturing capability. Two suppliers may quote similar pricing, but one may rely on outsourcing while another controls full in-house production. This directly affects defect rate, color consistency, and lead time reliability.

At KungFu Metals, we often see buyers switching suppliers after sample evaluation because inconsistency in enamel filling or plating becomes visible only at production scale.

Key evaluation factors when comparing enamel medal suppliers include mold control capability, color consistency in soft enamel production, MOQ flexibility for trial orders, lead time stability during peak production periods, and QC inspection before plating and shipment.

In real sourcing decisions, selecting the lowest quote without understanding production capability often leads to rework, inconsistent plating results, or missed delivery schedules.

That is why many experienced buyers don't decide based on price alone-they wait until they see how each supplier performs on real samples.

FAQ

What is Custom Enamel Medals Made Of?

Custom enamel medals are typically made from zinc alloy, which provides strong structural stability for die-casting and detailed mold work. Enamel colors are filled into recessed metal areas and then polished or finished depending on the design type.

From a procurement perspective, material selection directly impacts cost, MOQ, and defect rate during bulk production. Zinc alloy is preferred for complex or multi-color designs because it maintains better shape consistency in mass manufacturing.

What Is the Difference Between Soft Enamel and Hard Enamel Medals?

Soft enamel medals have recessed color areas with a textured surface, while hard enamel medals are polished flat for a smooth, premium finish.

Soft enamel is generally more cost-efficient and suitable for bulk sports events, while hard enamel requires additional polishing and curing, which increases production time and unit cost. This difference directly affects pricing strategy and MOQ flexibility in B2B orders.

How Much Do Custom Enamel Medals Cost?

Custom enamel medals pricing depends on mold complexity, size, plating type, and enamel color count. In bulk production, MOQ level has a strong impact on unit cost efficiency.

For example, increasing order quantity from 100 to 500 units usually reduces per-piece cost significantly because mold setup and plating processes are distributed across larger volumes.

What Is the MOQ for Custom Enamel Medals?

MOQ typically ranges from 100 to 500 pieces depending on design complexity and production method.

Lower MOQ orders often increase unit cost because setup time, mold preparation, and plating line adjustments remain the same. For distributors, MOQ selection is a key factor in balancing inventory risk and pricing efficiency.

How Long Does Production Take for Bulk Orders?

Standard production time is around 12–18 working days after sample approval for most soft enamel medal orders.

Hard enamel or complex multi-layer designs may require up to 20–25 working days. Production delays usually come from artwork revisions rather than manufacturing capacity, which is why early confirmation reduces delivery risk.

What Finishing Options Are Available for Enamel Medals?

Finishing options include gold plating, nickel plating, antique finishes, matte black coating, and epoxy protection layers.

Different finishing methods affect both visual branding impact and cost structure. In bulk production, plating stability is also a key factor in maintaining consistent appearance across large orders.

How to Choose a Reliable Enamel Medal Manufacturer?

A reliable manufacturer should have in-house production capability covering die casting, enamel filling, polishing, and plating processes.

This reduces outsourcing risk and improves batch consistency for large-scale orders. Buyers should also evaluate sample quality, color stability, and production transparency before confirming bulk orders.

FAQ Summary for Bulk Buyers (Procurement Decision Guide)

When bulk buyers evaluate enamel medals, the decision usually comes down to three factors: cost control, production stability, and supplier reliability.

Most buyers we work with finalize decisions only after comparing sample consistency across multiple suppliers, not just unit price differences.

Most final purchasing decisions are made after comparing sample consistency across different suppliers, rather than focusing on unit price alone.

Ready to Start Your Custom Enamel Medals Order?

If you are comparing different suppliers or still evaluating your enamel medal design, the safest approach is to start with a clear specification review and a pre-production sample before bulk manufacturing.

In most bulk projects, buyers reduce cost risk and production delays by confirming details such as medal size, enamel colors, plating type, and MOQ before final approval. This helps avoid unexpected changes during mass production.

At KungFu Metals, we support B2B buyers with full OEM/ODM enamel medal production, including mold development, color matching, and bulk quality control for export orders. Our production process is designed to maintain consistency across large-volume orders while keeping lead time stable for event schedules.

If you are planning a custom project, you can share your artwork, quantity, and delivery target so we can recommend a production setup based on your design structure, order quantity, and delivery timeline.

About us

Huizhou Kungfu Craft Co., Ltd. is a dynamic and innovative manufacturer, dedicated to the design, development, production, processing, and sales of high-quality metal crafts.