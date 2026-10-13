True Value Plumbing San Diego Reports 300 Percent Rise In Google Listings Revenue

MENAFN - GetNews)"Wrapped Tesla Cybertruck carrying True Value Plumbing San Diego branding."Cody Magdaleno says monthly Google listings revenue rose from about $5,000 to $20,000 after hiring Whiting Digital.

MELBOURNE, Australia - October 13, 2026 - True Value Plumbing San Diego reported that monthly revenue tied to Google listings rose from about $5,000 to about $20,000 after the company hired Whiting Digital. That represents a 300 percent increase in monthly revenue, or approximately four times the earlier monthly figure.

Cody Magdaleno, owner and CEO of True Value Plumbing San Diego, described the change in a public video discussing the company's experience with Whiting Digital. According to Magdaleno, the company saw significant improvements in its local search rankings after beginning the campaign.

Magdaleno said rankings for keywords relevant to his service area moved from around position 30 into the top three. He also said that a previous marketing vendor had worked on the company's online presence for approximately a year without producing a comparable change in those rankings.

In the video, Magdaleno specifically attributed an increase in revenue from Google listings to the work performed by Whiting Digital.

"They've increased our gross revenue from Google listings from 5K a month to 20 grand a month," Magdaleno said.

Magdaleno also said the change occurred within months of beginning work with Whiting Digital and noted that the relationship had not yet reached a full year at the time he made the statement.

For a local plumbing company, visibility in Google's local search results can have a direct relationship with the number of potential customers who discover the business when searching for services in their area. Improving local rankings can increase the number of people who see a company's Google listing, visit its website, call the business, or otherwise make contact.

Whiting Digital founder Geoff Whiting said the company places particular emphasis on having its campaign work handled by a U.S.-based team.

"I invest heavily in US talent, a team based out of Florida, which is the marker of our success," Whiting said.

Whiting Digital is a Melbourne-based digital marketing agency that works with U.S. plumbing, HVAC, construction, and other local service businesses. Its services include local SEO and Google Business Profile optimisation, Google Search Ads, Meta advertising, SEO, landing pages, social media marketing, and related digital marketing services.

The company says its U.S. operations are supported by a team based in Florida, with clients able to communicate with their account manager during business hours. The agency also provides ongoing reporting and campaign management as part of its client services.

The results described above are specific to True Value Plumbing San Diego and are based on statements made publicly by Cody Magdaleno. Whiting Digital does not present the figures as a guarantee or as a typical result for every client. Marketing performance can vary considerably depending on a company's market, competition, location, existing online presence, budget, service mix, sales process, and other factors.

The revenue figures cited in this case study are therefore presented as the client's reported results rather than as independently audited financial figures.

About Whiting Digital

Whiting Digital is a Melbourne marketing agency serving U.S. plumbing and HVAC companies with Google Ads, Google Business Profile, and related digital marketing. Founded by Geoff Whiting, the firm works remotely with U.S. contractors while campaign execution is handled by a Florida-based team.

For more information, visit or call (786) 837-5415.