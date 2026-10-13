Wire China 2026 Concludes Successfully, Highlighting Advances In The Wire And Cable Industry

The four-day Wire China 2026 exhibition has successfully come to an end.

During the exhibition, Honor Metal welcomed more than 20 new and existing customers from different countries and regions. We had in-depth discussions on a wide range of projects, including Copper CCR, Aluminum CCR, Upward Casting, and Scrap Recycling and so on.

Copper & Aluminum CCR Lines and Upward Casting Projects

During the exhibition, Copper Ccr, Aluminum CCR, and Upward Casting projects attracted significant attention from customers. Based on each customer's production capacity, product requirements, and specific production conditions, Honor Metal discussed the technical details with customers and developed customized solutions accordingly.

For customers looking to build a complete production line, we can provide not only the core equipment, but also integrate auxiliary systems such as air compressor, nitrogen generator, cooling tower, and dust removal equipment into the overall project plan, providing a complete Turnkey Solution.

From Individual Equipment to Complete Production Lines

Customers only need to provide their basic product and production capacity requirements. Honor Metal can provide a complete project service covering process planning, equipment configuration, technical proposals, quotations, and installation and commissioning plans.

During the exhibition, we also held a full-day meeting with a European customer. In addition to discussing an upcoming aluminum alloy project, we reviewed the operating conditions of two existing production lines. Our professional engineers analyzed the current situation and provided corresponding technical recommendations.

We also welcomed customers interested in Scrap Recycling solutions. Through on-site videos, project cases, and practical experience, we introduced our Scrap Recycling solutions from different perspectives, including process flow and equipment configuration.

Factory Visits and In-Depth Customer Discussions

Before the exhibition officially started, some customers visited the Honor Metal factory. We showed them our equipment manufacturing factories and end-user factories, allowing them to gain a more direct understanding of our production capabilities and project experience. From factory visits to exhibition discussions, and from equipment demonstrations to technical meetings with our engineers, we combine theory with practical experience to provide customers with more complete project solutions.

We sincerely thank all our new and existing customers who visited our booth, toured our factory, and joined our project discussions. Honor Metal will continue to focus on Copper CCR, Aluminum CCR, Upward Casting, Furnace, and Scrap Recycling solutions, providing customers worldwide with one-stop services from solution design to project implementation.

Thank you for visiting us at Wire China 2026. We look forward to seeing you again at the next exhibition!

About Us

HONOR METAL specializes in the copper, aluminum, and recycled metal processing sectors, and is a leading expert in heat treatment and processing solutions. Its high-end brand, ORBICU, registered in Dubai, focuses on comprehensive scrap copper recycling solutions