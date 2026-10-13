Roll Diameter Design Error Causing Mismatch In Linear Speed XC Xiongchang
|#
|QC Checkpoint
|Stage
|Method / Tolerance
|QC-01
|Pass-sequence velocity balance audit
|Design
|Spreadsheet / CAD simulation: max ΔV between adjacent stations ≤ 0.5%
|QC-02
|Neutral axis position verification
|Design
|FEA or manual calculation at each pass; tolerance: ±0.05 mm on effective radius
|QC-03
|Working diameter dimensional inspection
|Machining
|CMM or digital micrometer: ±0.02 mm on nominal working diameter
|QC-04
|Hardness and surface finish check
|Machining
|Shore hardness ≥ 58 HRC; Ra ≤ 0.8 μm on roll working face
|QC-05
|Shaft parallelism and roll alignment
|Assembly
|Laser alignment: parallelism ≤ 0.05 mm/m; roll face run-out ≤ 0.03 mm TIR
|QC-06
|Gearbox ratio verification
|Assembly
|Tachometer on each shaft output; shaft RPM error ≤ 0.3% vs. design spec
|QC-07
|No-load line velocity mapping
|Assembly
|Surface speed meter on each station; all readings within ±0.5% of target v
|QC-08
|Trial run with production material
|Run-off
|First-article inspection: bow ≤ 1 mm/m, twist ≤ 1°/m, dimensions within ±0.3 mm
DESIGNQC-01 · QC-02MACHININGQC-03 · QC-04ASSEMBLYQC-05 · QC-06 · QC-07RUN-OFFQC-08Fig. 3 - XC XiongChang 4-stage QC gate for roll diameter accuracy5 Engineering Solutions5.1 Systematic Diameter Compensation in Roll Pass Design
Rather than assigning a single nominal roll diameter across all stations, XC XiongChang engineers calculate the effective working diameter at the neutral axis for every pass individually. The calculated diameters feed directly into gearbox ratio selection, ensuring that the commanded shaft RPM at each station produces a true material-line velocity within ±0.5% of the target.
5.2 Finite Element Verification Before Tooling
Our R&D centre runs a forming simulation for every new profile prior to roll cutting. The simulation outputs a per-station velocity map, flagging any station pair whose peripheral velocity differential exceeds the design threshold. Adjustments are made in software - not in steel - eliminating costly rework iterations.
5.3 In-Line Velocity Monitoring During Run-off
During the factory acceptance test (FAT), a handheld surface speed meter is applied to the roll face at each station while the line runs empty, and again with strip loaded. Any station showing drift beyond ±0.5% of the velocity map is adjusted before shipment. The measured values are recorded in the machine's quality documentation package.
Result for Our Customers Machines shipped by XC XiongChang arrive with a validated velocity map, giving customers a reference baseline for troubleshooting and a documented guarantee that inter-station speed differentials are within design spec.6 Corrective Action When Mismatch Is Already Present
If you are experiencing speed-mismatch symptoms on an existing line, a structured diagnostic approach is more efficient than arbitrary roll adjustments:
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1Map actual surface velocities - Use a surface speed meter on every station. Record the values and compare to the original design spec. The station with the largest deviation is the likely root cause, not the station where the defect is most visible.
2Verify working diameter on worn rolls - Rolls wear preferentially at the contact band. A diameter reduction of 0.5 mm on a 150 mm roll is a 0.3% velocity change - enough to cause measurable bow. Measure and document before assuming a design error.
3Check gearbox ratio and shaft RPM - If the line has individual gearboxes, verify that no ratio was changed during a prior maintenance event without updating the velocity documentation.
4Recalculate the pass sequence - If measurement confirms a design error, the only permanent fix is to recalculate the correct working diameter and re-machine or replace the affected roll set. Shimming and speed adjustment are stopgap measures, not solutions.
About Us
As an established expert in the field, XC (Xiongchang) provides integrated roll forming solutions. Our portfolio encompasses core production machines for roofing, flooring, doors, and structural components, as well as the complete auxiliary line equipment essential for efficient operation.
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