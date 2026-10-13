Roll Diameter Design Error Causing Mismatch In Linear Speed XC Xiongchang

1 What Is Linear Speed Mismatch?

In a cold roll forming line, every forming station is driven at a shaft RPM that must translate into a specific surface (peripheral) velocity at the roll–strip contact point. The governing relationship is straightforward:

When the forming profile changes depth or width along the pass sequence, the working (effective) diameter of the roll changes between stations. If those diameter changes are not precisely compensated in the roll pass design, adjacent stations run at different peripheral speeds - even though the shaft RPM may be identical across the gearbox.

The Hidden Danger A speed differential as small as 1–2% between adjacent stations is enough to impose a continuous tensile or compressive force on the strip. Over a full production run this manifests as elongation defects, edge waviness, bow, twist, and accelerated roll wear.2 Root Causes of Diameter Design Error

Roll diameter mismatch is rarely caused by a single oversight. In our engineering reviews at XC XiongChang, we have identified four recurring root-cause clusters:

Ignoring Profile Depth Change

As the strip is progressively bent, the centerline arc length changes. Designers who carry the same nominal roll diameter across all passes ignore the growing crown height and therefore underestimate the true contact radius in downstream stations.

Incorrect Reference Diameter Selection

Working diameter must be calculated at the neutral bending axis of the strip - not at the roll root, not at the flange OD. Using the wrong reference surface introduces a systematic error that compounds across every pass.

Material Thickness Tolerance Ignored

A strip with +0.1 mm on nominal thickness shifts the neutral axis outward, increasing effective roll diameter slightly. For high-precision profiles (±0.2 mm tolerance) this shift must be included in the calculation.

Gearbox Ratio vs. Shaft Speed Mismatch

Where individual station gearboxes are used, an incorrect ratio selection multiplies the speed error. A gearbox ratio error of even 0.5% becomes a measurable velocity differential at the roll face.

3 Consequences on Product Quality

Linear speed mismatch does not fail noisily. It degrades product quality progressively and is frequently misattributed to other causes - material hardness variation, feed speed fluctuation, or operator error. The actual defect signatures include:



ALongitudinal Bow and Camber One edge of the profile is stretched more than the other, producing a banana-shaped curvature along the part length. The effect worsens at higher line speeds.

BEdge Waviness (Edge Buckle) Compressive speed mismatch (upstream station too fast) pushes excess material into the strip edges, which cannot be absorbed elastically and instead buckles into ripples.

CProfile Twist Asymmetric speed distribution across the strip width creates a torque that twists the formed section about its longitudinal axis - particularly severe in asymmetric open profiles.

DPremature Roll Wear and Scoring The relative motion between roll face and strip surface (micro-slip) acts as continuous abrasion, reducing roll life and creating surface scoring marks on the product. EDimensional Instability Web height, flange width, and corner radius all drift outside tolerance as the roll gap is forced open or closed by the inter-stand tension/compression cycle.

4 Quality Control Checkpoints

XC XiongChang implements a structured, stage-gated quality control programme to prevent roll diameter design errors from reaching the production floor. Each checkpoint below is a mandatory hold point in our manufacturing workflow.