Radianleads Expands To Be The Best Mortgage Live Transfer Program For Lenders With FHA Cash-Out, VA Cash-Out, And HELOC Offerings Across All 50 States

MENAFN - GetNews) RadianLeads, a live transfer provider serving mortgage lenders nationwide, announced expanded programs covering FHA cashout, VA cashout, and HELOC live transfers across all 50 states. The company pairs DNC-compliant lead sourcing with verified consent tokens and reports an 11 percent transfer-to-application rate, positioning it among the fastest growing mortgage live transfer providers in the category.

Las Vegas, NV - October 13, 2026 - RadianLeads, a live transfer provider built exclusively for mortgage lenders, today announced the expansion of its live transfer programs with dedicated tracks for FHA cashout, VA cashout, and HELOC prospects. The company, which has operated in the mortgage space for just over a year, delivers warm handoffs from homeowners in all 50 states and across all loan types, giving lending teams direct conversations with in-market borrowers instead of aged lists and form fills that require days of outbound dialing.

The company's cashout live transfers span the full range of equity products, including HELOC live transfers for homeowners seeking a revolving line of credit, VA cashout live transfers for eligible veterans and active duty service members, and FHA cashout live transfers for borrowers with FHA-financed homes. Every transfer is generated from inbound caller traffic or verified opt-ins, a sourcing model the company says keeps its pipeline clear of DNC compliance exposure by design rather than by after-the-fact scrubbing.

Compliance infrastructure sits at the center of the offering. Every lead carries a Jornaya or TrustedForm consent token, and all data is either generated in-house or sourced from verified suppliers. "Lenders at the VP level and above are not shopping for more leads, they are shopping for conversations they can defend," said Nick Block, co-founder of RadianLeads. "Every transfer we hand off carries verified consent documentation, so the lender's compliance team sees the same paper trail our team does."

The company reports a transfer-to-application rate of approximately 11 percent, and structures its transfer economics around the cost per funded loan targets that institutional lending organizations use to evaluate channel performance. Rather than locking clients into six to twelve month contracts, RadianLeads offers an upfront trial period, a model the co-founders say reflects confidence in transfer quality and removes the primary risk lenders face when onboarding a new lead channel. The company works with lending organizations at a minimum of 200 transfers, a threshold designed to serve institutional volume rather than individual loan officers.

RadianLeads is led by three co-founders with complementary backgrounds. Nick Block came to the mortgage space from outbound marketing, where he managed cold email programs at scale in the hundreds of millions of sends. Jake Waldron spent years in the mortgage industry generating live leads and data before moving into live transfers to offer lenders a more tailored and personalized service. John Farella has worked in sales his entire life and moved in to lead sales to build the lender-side side of the business. The expanded programs are available immediately. Onboarding details and volume pricing are available at .

About RadianLeads

RadianLeads is a live transfer lead generation company founded in 2025 and headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. The company connects mortgage lenders, brokers, and call centers with homeowners actively seeking FHA cashout, VA cashout, HELOC, and other equity products across all 50 states. Its mission is to replace wasted dialing with real-time, high intent conversations between lenders and in-market homeowners.