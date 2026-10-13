ACI Head, Syrian Envoy Discuss Boosting Economic Ties, Industrial Integration

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 13 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) Fathi Al-Jaghbir met on Tuesday with Syrian Ambassador to Jordan Ihsan Al-Rumman to discuss strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations, expanding industrial and investment cooperation, and facilitating joint ventures.

The meeting at ACI headquarters was attended by President of the Syrian-Jordanian Business Council Emad Al-Nann, ACI Vice President Dima Sukhtian, and board members from both the Jordan Chamber of Industry and the Amman Chamber of Industry.

Al-Jaghbir emphasized the importance of translating historical ties into active economic partnerships, noting that Jordan-Syria trade volume recorded a 355 percent increase in 2025, reaching JD334 million compared to JD116 million in 2024.

He urged a shift toward sustainable productive partnerships, industrial integration, raw material exchanges, and joint ventures to reduce production costs and expand market reach. Al-Jaghbir also called for resolving logistical challenges, easing freight transport, and reactivating the joint Jordanian-Syrian Free Zone to enhance cross-border trade.

For his part, Ambassador Al-Rumman affirmed the Syrian Embassy's commitment to addressing obstacles facing Jordanian exporters and investors. He revealed that Syria is preparing around 850 draft laws for legislative review, including economic and investment frameworks aimed at modernizing the regulatory environment and encouraging foreign investment.

Al-Rumman praised His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Jordanian government for supporting Syria, particularly regarding efforts that contributed to lifting economic sanctions.

Emad Al-Nann announced that preparations are underway to hold a Syrian-Jordanian Business Forum in Damascus to connect private sector leaders and translate trade opportunities into actionable projects.

Discussions also covered facilitating inputs for the agricultural sector, streamlining custom procedures, and improving coordination between relevant authorities in both countries.

//Petra// AF