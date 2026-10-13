Mutah University, ZINC Partner With Replit To Host Workshop On AI Software Development

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Oct. 13 (Petra) -- President of Mutah University Salameh Al-Naimat emphasized on Tuesday the importance of fostering entrepreneurship and innovation among students by enabling them to leverage modern technologies and transform creative concepts into practical projects.

Al-Naimat commended the Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC) the strategic partner and official sponsor of the Mutah Award for Entrepreneurship and Innovation for its ongoing support in bridging academia and the private sector to deliver specialized technical training for students.

The remarks came during a meeting with Shaker Al-Amayreh, MENA Partnerships Lead at Replit, attended by Vice President for Administrative Affairs Mohammad Al-Sarayreh and Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Waleed Al-Rawadia.

As part of the training program accompanying the Mutah Award for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Al-Amayreh delivered a workshop titled "Discovering Replit: Developing Projects with AI-Assisted Coding." The session demonstrated the platform's capabilities in building software and applications using artificial intelligence tools, streamlining prototyping processes, and accelerating project development for students.

Al-Rawadia noted that the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation continues to implement initiatives connecting academic frameworks with real-world digital applications, particularly in artificial intelligence, to promote an entrepreneurial culture across the university campus.

//Petra// AF