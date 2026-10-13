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US Stocks Retreat As WTI Crude Reaches $94.61 Per Barrel

US Stocks Retreat As WTI Crude Reaches $94.61 Per Barrel


Date: 2026-10-13 07:36:25

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Oct. 13 (Petra) -- Major US stock indexes trended downward on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil advanced by approximately one dollar to settle at $94.61 per barrel.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179 points, or 0.35 percent, to finish at 51,670 points.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 41 points to close at 27,204 points, while the benchmark S&P 500 index held relatively steady, closing flat at 7,805 points.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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