US Stocks Retreat As WTI Crude Reaches $94.61 Per Barrel

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Oct. 13 (Petra) -- Major US stock indexes trended downward on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil advanced by approximately one dollar to settle at $94.61 per barrel.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179 points, or 0.35 percent, to finish at 51,670 points.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 41 points to close at 27,204 points, while the benchmark S&P 500 index held relatively steady, closing flat at 7,805 points.

//Petra// AF