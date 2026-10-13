Russia Initiates Talks On Diesel Exports Following Easing Of Restrictions
Moscow, Oct. 13 (Petra) -- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced Tuesday that Russian companies have begun negotiations with potential buyers regarding diesel supplies, coinciding with direct talks between the Russian and US energy departments following a partial easing of export restrictions.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Novak stated that the Russian government issued a decree partially resuming diesel exports to global markets, including the United States, after Washington suspended certain restrictions for a six-month period. He added that Moscow is working to gradually scale up export volumes to international destinations.
//Petra// AF
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