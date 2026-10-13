Zelensky Announces“Good Decisions In Support Of Ukraine” Expected This Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made this announcement in an evening address published on the Office of the President's YouTube channel, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“This week brings negotiations with the European Union. There will be support packages for Ukraine, and we are moving forward in the negotiations on accession to the European Union. This week also marks the opening of two clusters; two were already opened this summer. And by the end of the year, we plan to open all six negotiation clusters-that is our plan, and it is a priority. This is political and moral support for our people; it is proof of the irreversibility of Ukraine's course toward becoming a normal, strong, and European country,” Zelensky stated.

The Ukrainian head of state assured that the Ukrainian government is working to ensure full financial support for Ukraine and Ukrainians, as well as to fulfill Ukraine's agreements with Europe.

“Today, I want to thank the members of parliament and our government officials: this week, the necessary decisions have been made-the necessary laws and the necessary government decisions. Thank you,” the President said.

In addition, he announced positive decisions in support of Ukraine this week.

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“We are preparing them now. I continue to maintain contact with all our partners who can help us and who are always effective. I will speak with Denmark today, and I will speak with Lithuania-with the prime ministers. Tomorrow, there will be important talks in the UK,” Zelensky noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, all EU countries have agreed to open the second and third cluster in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession.

Photo: Office of the President