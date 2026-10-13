Russian Attacks Spark Fires At Industrial Facilities In Khmelnytskyi Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy continues to attack the Khmelnytskyi region. Air defense forces are engaged, and some missiles have been shot down. Details to follow,” Tyurin noted.

As a result of the attack, fires broke out on the premises of industrial facilities in the Khmelnytskyi and Shepetivka districts. Rescue workers are on the scene.

Russian forces launch second attack on

No reports of fatalities or injuries have been received.

As reported by Ukrinform, a truck and a company warehouse were damaged in the Khmelnytskyi region as a result of a Russian attack.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service