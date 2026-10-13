Russian Attacks Spark Fires At Industrial Facilities In Khmelnytskyi Region
“The enemy continues to attack the Khmelnytskyi region. Air defense forces are engaged, and some missiles have been shot down. Details to follow,” Tyurin noted.
As a result of the attack, fires broke out on the premises of industrial facilities in the Khmelnytskyi and Shepetivka districts. Rescue workers are on the scene.Read also: Russian forces launch second attack on Dnipro
No reports of fatalities or injuries have been received.
As reported by Ukrinform, a truck and a company warehouse were damaged in the Khmelnytskyi region as a result of a Russian attack.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
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