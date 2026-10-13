Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Attacks Spark Fires At Industrial Facilities In Khmelnytskyi Region

Russian Attacks Spark Fires At Industrial Facilities In Khmelnytskyi Region


Date: 2026-10-13 07:35:28

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serhii Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy continues to attack the Khmelnytskyi region. Air defense forces are engaged, and some missiles have been shot down. Details to follow,” Tyurin noted.

As a result of the attack, fires broke out on the premises of industrial facilities in the Khmelnytskyi and Shepetivka districts. Rescue workers are on the scene.

Read also: Russian forces launch second attack on Dnipro

No reports of fatalities or injuries have been received.

As reported by Ukrinform, a truck and a company warehouse were damaged in the Khmelnytskyi region as a result of a Russian attack.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN13102026000193011044ID1111804125


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search