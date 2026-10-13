Zelensky On U.S. Talks: Ukraine Is Ready To Meet In Coming Days

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A proposal to that effect has already been conveyed to U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement in an evening video address, according to Ukrinform.

“Our teams are in communication. Ukraine is ready for meetings; Ukraine has supported the U.S. president on the issue of an energy ceasefire. It is necessary for Russia to be part of this agreement as well. Our team has sent the U.S. side relevant proposals regarding our possible upcoming meetings and discussions. We are ready to meet in the coming days, and I have conveyed this proposal through my team to Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner,” Zelensky emphasized.

The head of state noted that the Ukrainian side always takes a constructive approach and that Ukraine's positions are always absolutely clear and aimed at defending the independence of the Ukrainian people.

Separately, he reported that Tuesday involved a great deal of work regarding Kyiv-specifically, the situation in the capital concerning preparations for winter and the protection of critical infrastructure.

“Every Kyiv resident can see that the city is truly unprepared. Now, already in October, the situation is, unfortunately, worse than it was during previous winters of this war. When isolated 'Shahed' strikes cut off electricity and water,” the President noted.

The Head of the Ukrainian State reported that, unfortunately, there are many other issues as well.

“As for shelters, preparing schools, building protective structures... The operation of public transportation, preparing buildings in Kyiv for winter... Kyiv is lagging behind our other regions in implementing resilience plans. We need solutions; we need to speed things up,” Zelensky said.

He reported that he discussed this on Tuesday with representatives of communities that have done more, and clarified that some of them have achieved significantly more under conditions that are far more challenging.

announces“good decisions in support of Ukraine” expected this wee

“I met here with Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. And I also spoke with Ivan Fedorov, who has done a great deal for Zaporizhzhia over the years of the war. And today I spoke with Vasyl Malyuk about security challenges. I also spoke with representatives of the business community who are achieving results-with Maksym Yefimov and Kostiantyn Yefimenko,” the President emphasized.

He expressed his gratitude to everyone for their proposals and willingness to cooperate, noting that“there will be more important meetings.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to negotiate but will not agree to talks without equality and fairness.

Photo: Office of the President