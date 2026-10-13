Russian Drone Debris Falls On Lutsk Shopping Mall, Setting Roof On Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Roman Romaniuk, acting head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy launched a 'Shahed' jet drone at the region. After it was shot down in mid-air, debris fell onto the grounds of the 'Adrenaline City' entertainment center in Lutsk. A fire broke out on the roof of the entertainment center,” the message reads.

Drone strikes office building in's Solomianskyi district

Firefighters from the State Emergency Service have already managed to contain the fire.

No one was injured-there were no fatalities or injuries.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians attacked the Lviv region with drones during the day-houses were damaged, and three people were injured.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service