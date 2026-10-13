Russian Drone Debris Falls On Lutsk Shopping Mall, Setting Roof On Fire
“The enemy launched a 'Shahed' jet drone at the region. After it was shot down in mid-air, debris fell onto the grounds of the 'Adrenaline City' entertainment center in Lutsk. A fire broke out on the roof of the entertainment center,” the message reads.Read also: Drone strikes office building in Kyiv 's Solomianskyi district
Firefighters from the State Emergency Service have already managed to contain the fire.
No one was injured-there were no fatalities or injuries.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians attacked the Lviv region with drones during the day-houses were damaged, and three people were injured.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
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