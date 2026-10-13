Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Drone Debris Falls On Lutsk Shopping Mall, Setting Roof On Fire

Russian Drone Debris Falls On Lutsk Shopping Mall, Setting Roof On Fire


Date: 2026-10-13 07:35:27

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Roman Romaniuk, acting head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy launched a 'Shahed' jet drone at the region. After it was shot down in mid-air, debris fell onto the grounds of the 'Adrenaline City' entertainment center in Lutsk. A fire broke out on the roof of the entertainment center,” the message reads.

Read also: Drone strikes office building in Kyiv 's Solomianskyi district

Firefighters from the State Emergency Service have already managed to contain the fire.

No one was injured-there were no fatalities or injuries.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians attacked the Lviv region with drones during the day-houses were damaged, and three people were injured.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN13102026000193011044ID1111804123


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search