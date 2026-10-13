Russian Strike On University In Rivne Injures 30 As Cleanup Operations Conclude

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“Rescue workers in Rivne have cleared up the aftermath of the crash of a Russian UAV: they have cleared away debris and collapsed structures! There are currently 30 known casualties,” the post states.

It is reported that 64 rescue workers and 13 pieces of specialized equipment from the State Emergency Service were deployed.

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In addition, psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance at the scene to the victims and anyone else who needed it.

As reported by Ukrinform, it was previously known that 25 people were injured as a result of an enemy strike on an educational institution in Rivne. Two people who were in critical condition underwent surgery.