Participants In Bari Discuss Ukrainian Community Safety And New Cultural Initiatives

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on the website of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Naples, according to Ukrinform.

The Consul General met with Bari Prefect Rossana Riflesso and briefed her on Russian attacks on Ukraine, which are resulting in the deaths of civilians and the destruction of hospitals, schools, and critical infrastructure. The parties also discussed cultural initiatives and opportunities for further cooperation.

In addition, Larysa Polishchuk held a meeting with Bari's City Council President Annino Gargano. During the conversation, the parties raised the issue of the needs of the Ukrainian community, particularly its safety.

The Consul General also met with Bari Mayor Vito Leccese and thanked him for his support of Ukrainians and for the opportunity to provide on-site consular services at City Hall for Ukrainian citizens residing in the Puglia region.

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Larysa Polishchuk spoke with representatives of the Ukrainian community and the association“Uniti per l'Ucraina.” They discussed ideas for joint cultural events for Ukrainians in Bari and prospects for further cooperation.

As reported by Ukrinform, a grand opening ceremony was held in Cluj-Napoca (Romania) for the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine, headed by Vasyl Ruskovan, a Romanian citizen of Ukrainian descent.

Photo: Consulate General of Ukraine in Naples