Spox Trehubov: Russian Forces May Seek To Expand Control Zone Along Kharkiv Region Border

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, during a television appearance, according to Ukrinform.

“We do not expect a rapid escalation, but while there has been a relatively stable lull in the Velykyi Burluk sector for some time-compared to our other sectors-there will now be an escalation there; they will now be pushing primarily toward the village of Anyshchyne and beyond,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, the Russians in this sector will attempt to penetrate Ukrainian positions and establish a zone of control directly along the border, as their control in the Velykyi Burluk sector is currently sporadic.

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“They will most likely try to stretch it further and further; they will try to extend it along the entire border, not just in certain sections where they managed to gain a foothold earlier,” Trehubov added.

He assured that the Defense Forces are aware of the enemy's plans and will not allow them to be carried out.

As reported by Ukrinform, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation stated that in the Vovchansk direction, the tactical initiative generally lies with Ukraine.