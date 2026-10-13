Saudi-Led Coalition Launches Airstrikes On Houthi Positions In Yemen's Sanaa

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 13 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition launched airstrikes on Tuesday against Houthi positions in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing a Yemeni government official and the Houthis.

The Yemeni government official Fayyad Alnoman said coalition aircraft began carrying out airstrikes on Houthi positions in Sanaa within an area that the joint forces had previously ordered evacuated.

Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said Saudi forces were targeting Sanaa and that Houthi forces were responding to the attacks.

The Houthis said a strike targeted the Yemen Petroleum Company facility in al-Sabahah, west of Sanaa.

Earlier Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition ordered civilians to evacuate the company's central al-Sabahah station ahead of a planned military operation.

The strikes come amid escalating hostilities between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis, with both sides issuing evacuation warnings for potential targets.

--NNN-ANADOLU