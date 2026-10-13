Jeffrey Ashenfelder Announces Upcoming Release Of 'The Awakening Mind'

The Awakening Mind

- Jeffrey AshenfelderNEWYORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Jeff is preparing to release The Awakening Mind, a personal and reflective book that explores how early experiences, repeated messages, relationships, beliefs, and emotional reactions can shape the way people see themselves and the world around them.At the center of the book is a simple question: how much of what people think, believe, fear, and defend comes from conscious choice, and how much has been shaped by experiences they absorbed over time?Ashenfelder approaches that question through his own life experiences and observations. Rather than presenting the book as a clinical or academic study, he writes from a personal point of view, examining the patterns people can carry from childhood into adulthood without always recognizing where those patterns began. Throughout The Awakening Mind, Ashenfelder looks at the influence of family, school, religion, culture, relationships, fear, praise, rejection, language, and repetition. He considers how these experiences can become familiar enough that people stop questioning them and begin treating them as part of who they are.The title refers to the parts of a person's inner life that may remain difficult to recognize. According to Ashenfelder, people are often able to notice patterns in others while overlooking similar patterns in themselves. A belief may feel like truth. A defensive reaction may feel like personality. An old fear may continue influencing a present situation long after the original experience has passed. One of the recurring ideas in the book is:“What we see and hear, we become.” Ashenfelder uses this idea to explore how repeated words, emotional experiences, and social influences may affect a person's sense of identity and the way they respond to others.Relationships also play an important role in the book. Ashenfelder examines how conflict, defensiveness, fear, judgment, and the need for control can sometimes reveal unresolved experiences from the past. He encourages readers to consider whether they are responding to the situation in front of them or reacting through a pattern that was formed much earlier. At the same time, The Awakening Mind does not suggest that every difficult relationship should be repaired or maintained. Ashenfelder acknowledges that some relationships may require boundaries, distance, or an ending. His focus is on developing enough awareness to recognize the difference between an old emotional pattern and a situation that is genuinely harmful.The book also explores personal responsibility and the importance of looking inward. Ashenfelder writes about the tendency to focus on what other people are doing while paying less attention to the thoughts and reactions taking place within ourselves. His message is not that the outside world does not matter. Instead, he asks readers to become more aware of the internal beliefs and emotional responses through which they experience that world.As the book progresses, Ashenfelder turns toward the possibility of change. He suggests that awareness can create a pause between feeling something and automatically reacting to it. That pause, even when small, can create room for a different response. The Awakening Mind is written for readers interested in self-awareness, personal growth, relationships, emotional patterns, belief, spirituality, and the ways past experiences may continue influencing present-day life. Rather than asking readers to accept every idea presented, Ashenfelder encourages them to examine their own experiences and decide for themselves what they discover. The Awakening Mind by Jeff is expected to be released soon.Book Title: The Awakening MindAuthor: Jeffrey AshenfelderAvailable At: [Amazon / Barnes & Noble / Author Website]Media Contact:

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Jeffrey Ashenfelder Announces Upcoming Release of 'The Awakening Mind' News Provided By Sigma Communications Inc October 13, 2026, 23:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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