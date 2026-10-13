Globavend Holdings To Present At The 2026 Thinkequity Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation to highlight established logistics operations and growth strategy spanning AI-powered digital entertainment and live events

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GVH) (“Globavend” or the“Company”), an emerging e-commerce logistics provider and AI-powered digital entertainment company, today announced that its Chairman, Kenny K.M. Fung, will present at the 2026 ThinkEquity Conference on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

Mr. Fung will provide an overview of Globavend's business, recent developments and growth strategy, highlighting the Company's established cross-border logistics operations alongside its expansion into digital and live entertainment through Loomi Entertainment Group Limited.

The presentation will discuss Globavend's established cross-border logistics business and the growth opportunities in Australia and New Zealand's e-commerce markets, alongside its entertainment business model combining AI-assisted content production, original intellectual property and international distribution. Topics will include Imaginary, the Company's proprietary AI-powered cinematic production platform; its Loomi: Short Drama streaming application; distribution through third-party platforms such as DramaBox; and the development of its live entertainment activities.

“Our logistics business remains the foundation of Globavend as we develop additional growth opportunities in entertainment,” said Kai Man Fung, Chairman of Globavend.“We look forward to sharing how our proprietary production technology, original content and distribution capabilities support our entertainment strategy, and how these initiatives complement our established logistics operations. ThinkEquity provides an opportunity to explain our progress and long-term direction to the investment community.”

Presentation Details



Conference: 2026 ThinkEquity Conference

Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026

Presentation Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Presenter: Kenny K.M. Fung, Chairman, Globavend Holdings Limited

Location: Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 80 Columbus Circle, New York, NY Live Webcast:

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to watch the presentation through the live webcast.

Additional conference information is available at .

About Globavend Holdings Limited

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GVH) is an emerging e-commerce logistics provider and AI-powered digital entertainment company. As a logistics provider, the Company offers integrated cross-border logistics solutions across Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand and mainland China. As a digital entertainment company, the Company develops generative AI-assisted cinematic production workflows, multimodal content generation capabilities and multilingual digital entertainment distribution solutions through its proprietary AI technologies. It operates Loomi: Short Drama, a mobile streaming platform offering professionally produced multilingual micro dramas, and Imaginary, its proprietary AI-powered cinematic production platform, providing end-to-end AI-assisted content creation capabilities. By combining AI-powered production technologies with proprietary distribution capabilities, Globavend is building an integrated digital entertainment ecosystem while continuing to expand its established cross-border logistics business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's anticipated conference participation, business strategy, entertainment initiatives and growth opportunities. These statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to strategy execution, content commercialization, competition, financing and market conditions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2025, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

For Investor and Media Inquiries

Globavend Holdings Limited

Kenny K. M. Fung, Chairman

...

888.201.1623

