SEC Qualifies GOA Therapeutics' Public Offering To Sell Up To $300 Million In Stock Set For Launch October 15

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financing strategy is designed to advance GOA26, a first-in-class drug candidate for the treatment of acute alcohol intoxication and poisoning

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOA Therapeutics Corporation (“GOA” or the“Company”) today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has qualified the Company's offering statement on Form 1-A for its Tier 2 Regulation A offering. The Company plans to launch online investment access on Thursday, October 15, 2026, through

The Regulation A offering covers up to 5 million shares of common stock, with an aggregate offering value of up to $75 million. Shares sold for cash are priced at $15.00 per share.

Separate from the Regulation A offering, GOA also contemplates additional exempt offers and sales of its common stock. Together, these offerings could represent an aggregate offering value of up to approximately $300 million.

GOA has engaged DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC, to provide broker-dealer services in connection with the Regulation A offering.

GOA Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class drug candidates. Its lead investigational candidate, GOA26, is being developed to treat acute alcohol intoxication and poisoning. GOA26 is designed to rapidly lower blood alcohol concentration (BAC) and sequester acetaldehyde, a toxic byproduct of alcohol metabolism. The Company is initially developing GOA26 for intravenous administration in hospital emergency departments and trauma centers.

“No family should lose someone they love because they had too much to drink,” said Andrew Altschuler, Co-Founder and CEO of GOA Therapeutics.“We have been working for more than a decade to build the science behind GOA26. Our mission is to change how alcohol emergencies are treated and prevent families from losing someone they love to alcohol poisoning. The world needs better treatment options, and we are determined to develop them. Capital is the fuel that powers this mission. Beginning October 15, eligible investors will be able to invest in GOA Therapeutics as we work to advance GOA26 through clinical development and, if approved, to patients.”

In preclinical porcine studies involving severe alcohol intoxication, BAC was 61.3% lower in the GOA26-treated group than in the untreated control group at 20 minutes after administration. GOA26 is investigational and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. These preclinical findings do not establish its safety or efficacy in humans.

“Today, there is no FDA-approved medicine that directly and rapidly removes alcohol from the bloodstream in patients presenting with acute alcohol intoxication,” Altschuler said.“Our goal is to change that. We believe the scale of the medical need warrants building a company with the resources to pursue this opportunity aggressively and responsibly.”

GOA expects to use proceeds available to the Company from its financing activities to advance GOA26 into and through clinical development and to support research and development, manufacturing, medical affairs, regulatory activities, intellectual property, commercialization planning, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

About GOA Therapeutics

GOA Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class candidates for acute alcohol intoxication and poisoning. Its lead investigational candidate, GOA26, is designed to rapidly lower BAC and sequester acetaldehyde. GOA brings together expertise spanning drug development, emergency medicine, trauma care, medical affairs and commercialization to advance a potential new treatment paradigm for acute alcohol intoxication and poisoning.

Important Offering Information

The Regulation A offering is being conducted pursuant to an offering statement on Form 1-A qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Before investing, prospective investors should read the most recent offering circular filed with the SEC, including its risk factors and offering terms. Investments in the Regulation A offering must be made pursuant to that offering circular and the applicable subscription documents.

Offering Circular:

A copy of the offering circular may also be requested by emailing....

SEC qualification does not constitute approval or endorsement of GOA, its securities or the offering, and does not establish that the offering materials are accurate or complete.

No offer or sale will be made in any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful.

Investing in GOA involves significant risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment. There is no public trading market for GOA's securities, and investors may be unable to sell their shares.

The approximately $300 million figure represents the contemplated aggregate offering value of the Regulation A offering and separate exempt offerings, rather than cash proceeds to GOA. The separate exempt offerings are not covered by the SEC qualification announced in this release. There is no assurance that any offering will be completed or that the contemplated aggregate offering value will be achieved.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 30 East 23rd Street, 2nd Floor, NY, NY 10010, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with GOA. Check DealMaker Securities LLC on FINRA's BrokerCheck. DealMaker Securities LLC does not make investment recommendations. DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT placing or selling these securities on behalf of the Issuer. DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT soliciting this investment or making any recommendations by collecting, reviewing, and processing an Investor's documentation for this investment. DealMaker Securities LLC conducts Anti-Money Laundering, Identity and Bad Actor Disqualification reviews of the Issuer, and confirms they are a registered business in good standing. DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT vetting or approving the information provided by the GOA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GOA's financing activities, the planned October 15 launch, offering size and timing, use of proceeds, and GOA26's development and potential commercialization. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the offering circular. There is no assurance that GOA will complete its offerings or that GOA26 will successfully complete clinical development or receive regulatory approval. GOA undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media and Investor Inquiries

Media / Public Relations

Andrew Altschuler

GOA Therapeutics

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Investor Relations

Graham Morrell

Gilmartin Group

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