CHANGAN Showcases Efficient Powertrains And Intelligent Safety At Mondial De L'auto 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changan Automobile is showcasing advances in powertrain technology, battery safety and intelligent driving assistance at Mondial de l'Auto 2026. Bringing together BlueCore Ultra Hybrid, Golden Shield Battery and SDA Pilot, the company is presenting the technologies supporting its approach to electrified mobility. Drawing on its European R&D experience and continued innovation, Changan aims to integrate efficient power, intuitive technology and safety into everyday journeys, responding to the real needs of European customers.









Care for customers is central to this approach. Battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid options accommodate different journeys and charging conditions; battery safety technology and continuous monitoring build confidence in everyday use; and driving-assistance research opens possibilities for more intuitive, natural interaction between drivers and their vehicles. From technologies already featured in the models on display to intelligent capabilities with potential for future European deployment, Changan is putting“In Europe, For Europe” into practice through long-term investment, helping customers choose their mobility options with confidence and travel with greater peace of mind.

Making its first appearance outside China, the CS55 BlueCore HEV offers a tangible example of CHANGAN's hybrid technology. Its next-generation HEV architecture closely integrates the engine, electric drive, battery and intelligent controls. Adaptive energy management and cloud-based route planning optimise the use of fuel and electricity, helping the powertrain respond to different journeys.

In urban congestion and stop-start traffic, the system prioritises electric drive for responsive, smooth and quiet performance. At higher speeds, efficient direct drive from the engine reduces energy conversion losses, with the electric motor providing additional adjustments. This coordination helps drivers combine efficiency with comfort, adapting power delivery from weekday traffic to longer weekend trips.

The plug-in hybrid models on display provide flexible energy choices for journeys of different lengths. Drivers can use electric power for urban commuting and benefit from hybrid range on longer trips, planning charging and refuelling around their needs and approaching daily travel and family journeys with greater ease.

Confidence in electrified mobility also rests on battery safety. Changan's Golden Shield Battery technology is developed around long life, safety, high efficiency and fast charging. Its iBC digital battery management system provides round-the-clock safety monitoring as apart of everyday operation. For customers, this extends battery protection into the ownership experience, supporting confidence in every journey.









Golden Shield Battery technology is used in the CHANGAN NEVO Q05 and across the CHANGAN DEEPAL range. It combines CATL cells with ongoing safety validation and continuous monitoring to support protection throughout everyday use. From cell selection to operational monitoring, Changan aims to address European customers' concerns about battery reliability through a systematic approach to safety, helping them enjoy electrified mobility with greater peace of mind.

In intelligent driving assistance, Changan formally launched its SDA Pilot in Chongqing on 4 September 2026, demonstrating its technological potential for future mobility. The system uses an end-to-end architecture that integrates a vision-language-action model with a world model. Training on more than 20 million clips of high-quality human driving data strengthens its understanding of complex traffic situations and its decision-making capabilities. Natural-language interaction allows drivers to express their intentions through voice commands, making communication with the assistance system more intuitive.

These capabilities are supported by safety-focused architecture and validation. SDA Pilot incorporates dual redundancy engineered to Level 3 requirements across seven core systems: perception, decision-making, steering, braking, communication, power supply and human-machine interaction. Simulation training covers extreme situations such as tyre blowouts, heavy rain and sudden cut-ins. These investments serve a clear goal: making driving assistance more intuitive and more dependable, combining an understanding of the road with responsiveness to the driver's intentions for a more natural driving experience.









SDA Pilot offers promising potential for future application in Europe. Subject to local regulatory requirements and applicable approvals, Changan looks forward to adapting and validating the technology for European road conditions, progressively bringing these capabilities to European customers for greater convenience and ease in everyday driving. SDA Pilot is a driver assistance system, and the driver must remain attentive and in control at all times.

“In going global, Changan is not just growing as a brand. We are putting down roots in R&D, products, services and social responsibility,” said Zhao Fei, General Manager of Changan Group and President of Changan Automobile.

For Changan, "In Europe, For Europe" requires an ongoing understanding of local roads, driving habits and mobility needs, translated into practical experiences through research, adaptation and validation. Helping customers choose electrified mobility with greater confidence and enjoy every journey with greater ease is the shared purpose behind these technology investments.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

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