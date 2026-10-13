Bingx Launches U.S. Stock Trading Through Alpaca, Offering Multi-Asset Access To 7,000+ U.S. Stocks And Etfs

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) PANAMA CITY - (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) - BingX, the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, today launched U.S. stock trading through an integration with Alpaca, a global provider of brokerage infrastructure and APIs. The new offering gives eligible users access to more than 7,000 U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), expanding the range of traditional financial assets available on BingX and advancing its multi-asset strategy. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Through Alpaca's brokerage infrastructure, eligible BingX users can access U.S. stocks and ETFs directly through the platform, using their existing crypto assets to fund trades without the need for fiat deposits or a separate brokerage account managed directly by the user.

Unlike tokenized instruments that track stock prices, the offering provides access to U.S. securities through brokerage infrastructure, including the associated custody, clearing, and settlement processes. It marks another step in bringing digital assets and traditional financial markets together with a unified trading experience.

Trade Stocks with USDT and USDC: Put your assets to work with no fiat, no wire transfers, and no additional brokerage accounts. Explore 7,000+ Stocks and ETFs: From established market leaders to companies shaping emerging market trends, diversify your portfolio on one unified platform. Get Started With Just $5: Access leading U.S. stocks and ETFs for as little as $5. Trade 24/5: Stay connected to the U.S. markets with trading access 24 hours a day, five days a week. Choose How You Trade: Place market or limit orders for greater flexibility in how you enter and exit positions.

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“Expanding access to U.S. stocks is another step in making global market opportunities more accessible to BingX users,” said Kevin Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at BingX.“As markets become increasingly interconnected, developments across equities, commodities, currencies and digital assets can influence one another. By extending access to U.S. stocks through Alpaca's brokerage infrastructure, we're giving users more ways to engage with these markets within a unified multi-asset platform.”

“BingX has built a global community that is looking to access several markets and asset classes from one platform,” said Yoshi Yokokawa, Co-Founder and CEO of Alpaca.“Our infrastructure and APIs are designed so partners like BingX can add U.S. equities alongside their existing offerings through Alpaca. We're pleased to support BingX as they bring U.S. stock trading to their users around the world.”

To celebrate the launch, BingX is hosting a limited-time $200,000 Stocks Mystery Box, running from October 9 to 23. Eligible users can receive $10 in Tesla (TSLA) stock upon completing their first U.S. stock trade. The launch reinforces BingX's broader ambition to connect digital assets with traditional financial markets, giving traders more ways to navigate an increasingly interconnected global economy.

Disclaimer: U.S. Stock and ETF services may not be available in certain jurisdictions. Availability is subject to applicable laws and regulations and the BingX Terms of Use.

Founded in 2018, BingX is the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, serving more than 40 million users worldwide. From crypto to traditional markets, BingX connects users with a broad range of assets and opportunities across global markets through one unified platform.

With perpetual futures, TradFi offerings, spot trading, and copy trading, alongside AI-powered innovations, BingX delivers a reliable, intelligent, and responsive trading experience designed to help traders navigate evolving markets and act on opportunities with greater confidence and efficiency.

BingX has been the Principal Partner of Chelsea FC since 2024 and became the Official Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

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Alpaca is a global agent-first brokerage and clearing infrastructure that powers access to traditional and on-chain asset classes. Today, Alpaca supports over 10 million brokerage accounts across hundreds of fintechs and institutions in more than 50 countries, backed by $400 million in funding. For more information, visit .

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