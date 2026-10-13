Bingx Launches U.S. Stock Trading Through Alpaca, Offering Multi-Asset Access To 7,000+ U.S. Stocks And Etfs
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) PANAMA CITY - (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) - BingX, the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, today launched U.S. stock trading through an integration with Alpaca, a global provider of brokerage infrastructure and APIs. The new offering gives eligible users access to more than 7,000 U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), expanding the range of traditional financial assets available on BingX and advancing its multi-asset strategy. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Through Alpaca's brokerage infrastructure, eligible BingX users can access U.S. stocks and ETFs directly through the platform, using their existing crypto assets to fund trades without the need for fiat deposits or a separate brokerage account managed directly by the user. Unlike tokenized instruments that track stock prices, the offering provides access to U.S. securities through brokerage infrastructure, including the associated custody, clearing, and settlement processes. It marks another step in bringing digital assets and traditional financial markets together with a unified trading experience. Key features include:
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Trade Stocks with USDT and USDC: Put your assets to work with no fiat, no wire transfers, and no additional brokerage accounts.
Explore 7,000+ Stocks and ETFs: From established market leaders to companies shaping emerging market trends, diversify your portfolio on one unified platform.
Get Started With Just $5: Access leading U.S. stocks and ETFs for as little as $5.
Trade 24/5: Stay connected to the U.S. markets with trading access 24 hours a day, five days a week.
Choose How You Trade: Place market or limit orders for greater flexibility in how you enter and exit positions.
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