J. Blanton Plumbing Donates $5,000 And 56 Bags Of Food To Deerfield's Orphans Of The Storm Animal Shelter

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The J. Blanton Plumbing team unloads 56 bags of dog food at Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter in Deerfield, IL.

J. Blanton Plumbing presents a $5,000 check to the Orphans of the Storm team in Deerfield, IL.

Through its Unclogs for Dogs campaign, the trusted Chicagoland plumbing company supports one of the North Shore's oldest animal shelters

- Aizik ZimermanDEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- J. Blanton Plumbing, a trusted residential plumbing company serving Chicagoland since 1993, today announced a donation of 56 bags of food and $5,000 to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter in Deerfield, Illinois. The donation is part of Unclogs for Dogs, the company's community campaign that turns everyday drain service into support for local shelter animals.Founded in 1928 by silent film star Irene Castle, Orphans of the Storm cares for orphaned, abandoned, abused and neglected dogs and cats on its nine-acre campus on Riverwoods Road. The shelter has found loving homes for nearly 150,000 pets. The food donation goes straight into bowls, while the monetary gift helps cover medical care, housing and adoption support."Our technicians are in and out of homes every day, and so many of those homes have a dog waiting at the door," said Aizik Zimerman, CEO of J. Blanton Plumbing. "Orphans of the Storm has been taking care of this community's animals for almost 100 years. Helping them keep bowls full is the least we can do for a neighbor like that."J. Blanton Plumbing launched Unclogs for Dogs in 2025, when every qualifying drain unclogging booked during the campaign meant 10 pounds of dog food for shelter animals. This year, the campaign is working with named partner shelters in the communities the company serves, so customers can see exactly where their support goes. "Deerfield homeowners have trusted us with their homes for years," Zimerman added. "Supporting a shelter that means this much to the area felt like the right place to start."Residents who want to help can unclog their drains for $93 and get a free sewer camera inspection. Schedule your service online.J. Blanton Plumbing serves homeowners in Deerfield, Riverwoods, Bannockburn and communities across Chicagoland with drain cleaning, sewer camera inspections, sewer repair, water heater services, sump pumps and emergency plumbing, backed by 24/7 availability and upfront, flat-rate pricing. Homeowners can call 773-724-9272 any time, day or night, or schedule service online at .About J. Blanton PlumbingJ. Blanton Plumbing is a residential plumbing and sewer company committed to delivering dependable service and an exceptional customer experience. Built around the belief that every interaction matters, J. Blanton Plumbing combines experienced professionals, innovative plumbing and sewer solutions, and a customer-first approach to help homeowners protect and maintain their homes.At J. Blanton Plumbing, we're in the business of making Good Calls.

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J. Blanton Plumbing Donates $5,000 and 56 Bags of Food to Deerfield's Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter News Provided By J Blanton Plumbing October 13, 2026, 22:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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