Autism Theater Project Presents LIMITLESS LIVE! Featuring The Voice Inside On October 23 In Los Angeles

Limitless Live in Los Angeles

Hudson Theatre brings Autism Theater Project's work to the stage, highlighting creativity, connection and opportunities for artists with autism

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Autism Theater Project will present LIMITLESS LIVE! featuring The Voice Inside on October 23, 2026, at the Hudson Theatre in Los Angeles. The film-and-music event includes a screening of ATP's award-winning series The Voice Inside, starring gifted autistic actors, with an inspirational concert to follow.ATP's professional artists consistently connect with audiences through high caliber work that belongs on a national stage. The Voice Inside and ATP's broader work celebrate the resilience of the human spirit, as it applies to young people with and without disabilities overcoming challenges in their lives.This event is empowering for families of loved ones of all abilities. After standing ovations in South Florida, this event will introduce audiences to the organization's creative work and its mission of helping individuals with disabilities bring inspiring stories to the entertainment industry.LIMITLESS LIVE! brings ATP's focus on artistic expression and human connection into a live theater setting. The program offers an opportunity to experience the organization's work and learn more about the people and stories behind it.Founded by Gena Sims, the Autism Theater Project is on a mission to the show the world that everyone has a voice and the power to make an impact. ATP Productions' original film, theater productions, and music are created to connect with broad audiences, while educational programs use the arts to support communication, empathy, confidence and creative skills.The October 23 event continues that mission by bringing ATP's work to a Los Angeles audience and creating space for conversations about representation, inclusion and the role of creative expression in people's lives.For event information and attendance details, visit AutismTheaterProject.Event: LIMITLESS LIVE! featuring The Voice InsideDate: October 23, 2026Location: Hudson Theatre, Los AngelesAbout Autism Theater ProjectATP's artists-both with and without autism-create original, professional productions for the stage and screen. Additionally, the Autism Theater Project provides opportunities for individuals with autism and related conditions to develop communication, confidence and creative skills through theater and performance. Its work connects artistic expression with education and community engagement. Learn more at AutismTheaterProject.

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Autism Theater Project Presents LIMITLESS LIVE! Featuring The Voice Inside on October 23 in Los Angeles News Provided By Relations October 13, 2026, 22:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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