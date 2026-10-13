J. Blanton Plumbing Donates $5,000 To Northbrook's Border Tails Rescue

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J. Blanton Plumbing presents a $5,000 check to Border Tails Rescue in Northbrook, IL.

J. Blanton Plumbing teams up with Border Tails Rescue through the Unclogs for Dogs campaign.

Unclogs for Dogs campaign backs a local rescue known for stepping in when dogs need help the most

- Aizik ZimermanNORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- J. Blanton Plumbing, a trusted residential plumbing company serving Chicagoland since 1993, today announced a $5,000 donation to Border Tails Rescue in Northbrook, Illinois. The gift is part of Unclogs for Dogs, the company's community campaign that turns everyday drain service into support for local shelter animals.Border Tails Rescue, led by founder and executive director Harleigh Garcia, houses rescued dogs at its Northbrook shelter, places them with foster families and finds them permanent homes. The rescue has stepped in during several large hoarding cases in the region, including a 2023 rescue of 43 dogs from a single home in Indiana. The donation will help cover vet care, food, foster supplies and the daily costs of caring for dogs while they wait for a family."Border Tails shows up when dogs need help the most," said Aizik Zimerman, CEO of J. Blanton Plumbing. "We've been taking care of Northbrook homes for years. Helping a rescue that takes care of Northbrook's dogs just makes sense."J. Blanton Plumbing launched Unclogs for Dogs in 2025, when every qualifying drain unclogging booked during the campaign meant 10 pounds of dog food for shelter animals. This year, the campaign is working with named partner rescues in the communities the company serves, so customers can see exactly where their support goes.Foster homes are central to how Border Tails works. Each new foster family frees up space for another dog in need, and the rescue welcomes first-time fosters and provides the supplies they need."Rescues like Border Tails run on neighbors who say yes," Zimerman added. "We hope this donation inspires a few more Northbrook families to foster, adopt or give."Residents who want to help can unclog their drains for $93 and get a free sewer camera inspection. Schedule your service online.J. Blanton Plumbing serves homeowners in Northbrook, Glenview, Deerfield and communities across Chicagoland with drain cleaning, sewer camera inspections, sewer repair, water heater services, sump pumps and emergency plumbing, backed by 24/7 availability and upfront, flat-rate pricing. Homeowners can call 773-724-9272 any time, day or night, or schedule service online at .About J. Blanton PlumbingJ. Blanton Plumbing is a residential plumbing and sewer company committed to delivering dependable service and an exceptional customer experience. Built around the belief that every interaction matters, J. Blanton Plumbing combines experienced professionals, innovative plumbing and sewer solutions, and a customer-first approach to help homeowners protect and maintain their homes.At J. Blanton Plumbing, we're in the business of making Good Calls.

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J. Blanton Plumbing Donates $5,000 to Northbrook's Border Tails Rescue News Provided By J Blanton Plumbing October 13, 2026, 22:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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