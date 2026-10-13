Kalabrya Embraces Her Lover Girl Era With New R&B Single“Really Like That,” Arriving October 16

Really Like That

The recording artist embraces romance and vulnerability with an early-2000s-inspired R&B release amid a major career reintroduction.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Recording artist, entrepreneur, and former Division I collegiate athlete Kalabrya is preparing to reveal a softer side of her artistry with her new single,“Really Like That,” arriving Friday, October 16, 2026. Rooted in the warmth and nostalgia of early-2000s R&B, the forthcoming record explores the beauty of affection, emotional connection, and unapologetic romance.In a musical landscape often dominated by stories of heartbreak, complicated relationships, and emotional detachment, Kalabrya makes room for something different: the simple joy of genuinely loving someone.With delicate production, intimate storytelling, and playful confidence,“Really Like That” captures the recording artist in her lover-girl era, embracing the softer emotions that make relationships meaningful.“Being a lover girl never goes out of style,” Kalabrya shares, a sentiment that underpins the forthcoming release.Drawing on her own experiences with love and marriage, the three-minute R&B/Hip-Hop record offers a personal take on romance, commitment, and vulnerability. Rather than leaning into the energy of a traditional club anthem, the song creates a more intimate listening experience, one that feels equally at home during a quiet evening, a date-night routine or a moment of reflection.For Kalabrya, the record celebrates love without compromising strength or individuality.When describing the experience she hopes to create for listeners, the artist says she wants them to feel“like their heart has been heard and their soul is seen.”A New Sound for a New Chapter“Really Like That” arrives during a transformative period in Kalabrya's career.The Argentina-born artist, raised between Houston, Texas, and Benton Harbor, Michigan, is undergoing a major professional reintroduction as she expands her presence across music, entertainment, fashion, beauty, and entrepreneurship.A former Michigan State University Division I basketball player, Kalabrya brings a background shaped by athletics, modeling, creative expression, and business ownership to her evolving artistic identity.Now, with new music and a renewed creative direction, she is focused on introducing audiences to a more complete picture of who she is as an artist and personality.The upcoming release also follows a recent business milestone: Kalabrya secured three new trademarks as she continues developing her entrepreneurial portfolio and strengthening the foundations of her growing ventures.Her ongoing rebrand, led by Miami-based The Lipstickroyalty Agency Inc., her Agency of Record, aims to connect these dimensions of her career through a cohesive public identity.While her entrepreneurial pursuits continue to expand, music remains an important avenue for personal expression.With“Really Like That,” Kalabrya offers a glimpse into the romantic, feminine, and emotionally expressive side of her artistry.Bringing“Really Like That” to LifeThe forthcoming single is accompanied by a developing visual campaign inspired by intimacy, nostalgia, and real-life romance.An accompanying music video is planned to extend the record's storytelling with a love-story-inspired concept that follows the emotional connection between two people as their relationship unfolds.With its relatable message and romantic atmosphere,“Really Like That” is positioned to connect with listeners celebrating love in its many forms, from everyday moments with a partner to engagements, weddings, date nights and personal reflections on meaningful relationships.At the heart of the campaign is an invitation for listeners to embrace their own lover girl era and celebrate the people who make love feel worth believing in.“Really Like That” will be available October 16, 2026, on major digital streaming platforms.About KalabryaKalabrya is an Argentina-born recording artist, entrepreneur, model, and former Division I collegiate athlete. A former Michigan State University women's basketball player, she brings a multifaceted background in athletics, entertainment and business to her evolving career. Her creative interests span R&B, hip-hop and contemporary music, while her entrepreneurial ventures reflect a broader focus on fashion, beauty, lifestyle and brand ownership. Currently represented by The Lipstickroyalty Agency Inc., Kalabrya is undergoing a major public reintroduction centered on music, entrepreneurship, and personal evolution.About The Lipstickroyalty Agency Inc.The Lipstickroyalty Agency Inc. is a Miami-based, minority-owned, women-led public relations, branding, and marketing agency specializing in strategic communications, talent representation, brand development, media relations, and experiential marketing. The agency represents artists, entrepreneurs, public figures, and businesses, developing strategies that strengthen public positioning and create meaningful growth opportunities.

Shawn Nelson

Lipstickroyalty Agency Inc.

+1 7868180693

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Kalabrya Embraces Her Lover Girl Era With New R&B Single“Really Like That,” Arriving October 16 News Provided By Lipstickroyalty Agency Inc October 13, 2026, 22:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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