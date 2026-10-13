Waterfall Network Sets New TPS Record Of 83,333 Blockdag L1 Achieves Highest Throughput Among Top Networks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest benchmark marks the network's third consecutive annual TPS milestone and highlights the scalability gains of its parallelized BlockDAG architecture

Zug, Switzerland, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterfall ( ), a highly scalable and decentralized BlockDAG EVM-compatible Layer 1 protocol, today announced it set a new transaction throughput record of 83,333 transactions per second (TPS) averaged over 100 blocks during a test on October 2, 2026. This result surpasses previous records from ICP, Aptos, Solana, Near, and Hedera, according to the Chainspect dashboard, and marks the network's third consecutive annual TPS milestone, after achieving 12,778 TPS in October 2024 and 32,434 TPS in October 2025.













"Scalability without decentralization is not a solution - it's a trade-off " said Dr. Sergii Grybniak, Head of Research at Waterfall.

The network has ranked among the top five blockchain networks for throughput for over a year, per Chainspect data. The October 2 test is an interim result, with broader architectural details outlined in this medium post.



About Waterfall

Waterfall Network is a leading L1 ledger built on a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture, combining scalability, decentralization, and EVN compatibility. Validators can participate from any standard device, with mobile support coming soon.

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