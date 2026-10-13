Northerner Introduces Flexible Subscription Service For Adult Nicotine Pouch Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Northerner.com, one of the world's largest online retailers of nicotine pouches, has introduced a subscription service for verified adult customers who regularly purchase the same eligible products. Informed by customer feedback, the new option is designed to make repeat ordering more predictable, convenient and easy to manage for customers 21 and older who know which products they prefer.

Customers can schedule eligible repeat orders every two or four weeks, with 30% off their first eligible subscription order and 5% off subsequent subscription orders, based on the standard non-subscription price on the renewal date. Free standard shipping is included, with no membership or enrollment fees. Subscription availability is subject to applicable state and local restrictions.

“Many of our customers already know what they want and reorder on a regular basis,” said James Lees, Vice President of Retention at Northerner.com.“Their feedback showed us that a subscription service needs to fit into their existing routines, not complicate them. Our new program makes it easier to manage repeat orders while giving consumers control over what they order, how often they receive it and whether they want to continue. It's about making something they already do simpler and more predictable.”

All subscription orders remain subject to Northerner's age and identity verification requirements. Subscriptions are available only to verified adults aged 21 and older who are current tobacco or nicotine consumers.

The service applies only to select nicotine pouch products, and availability may change over time. Subscribers can manage renewals in their account. For full eligibility requirements, subscription conditions and applicable restrictions, see the Subscription Terms & Conditions on Northerner.com.

About Northerner

Founded in 1998, Northerner.com has grown to become one of the world's largest online retailers of nicotine pouches. Its U.S. platform features 200+ modern tobacco leaf-free products from leading and emerging brands. Dedicated to responsible retailing, Northerner uses robust age and identity verification prior to allowing any transaction on site. Northerner supports adult nicotine users nationwide, including the military, law enforcement, first responder, and medical communities, through a discount program available through Govx.com. For more information, users can visit .

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Megan Hanson, Avaans Media

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