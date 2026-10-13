DAVA Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Endava Plc Class Action Lawsuit

The complaint alleges that Endava plc misled investors regarding its accounting treatment of certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP prior to the November 30, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Why Was Endava Sued?

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose:

(1) that the accounting treatment for certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters required additional review;

(2) that, because of the foregoing, the Company would delay the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2026 financial results;

(3) there was reason to doubt the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls and procedures; and

(4) that, because of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why Did Endava Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that on September 21, 2026, after the market closed, Endava announced its Chief Financial Officer, Mark Thurston, was placed on administrative leave“upon the recommendation of the Company's Audit Committee of the Board.” The decision was made“pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation being conducted by independent outside counsel for the Committee, which was initiated in response to the Company's outside auditors raising concerns about the Company's accounting treatment of certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters.” On this news, the price of Endava's American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) fell $0.68 per share, or 24.37%, to close at $2.11 per share on September 22, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the Endava Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Endava plc securities between September 4, 2025 and September 21, 2026. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to lead the class action should contact Robbins LLP before November 30, 2026.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against Endava plc settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Endava plc securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

...

(800) 350-6003









