Brokfill Expands Nationwide Delivery Coverage With USPS Shipping Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Merchants using Brokfill can now ship to every U.S. address through USPS, including rural and P.O. Box destinations, ahead of the holiday shipping season.

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadscale Fulfillment LLC, the operator of Brokfill, a fulfillment platform for growing ecommerce and distribution businesses, has partnered with the United States Postal Service (USPS) to expand last-mile delivery coverage for its clients. Orders fulfilled through Brokfill can now ship through USPS to residential, rural, and P.O. Box addresses nationwide.

Brokfill said the partnership comes ahead of the holiday shipping season, when order volumes peak and delivery delays to hard-to-reach addresses tend to cause the most problems for online sellers.

Many ecommerce sellers rely on one or two private carriers for final delivery. Those networks often add surcharges or longer transit times for rural and remote areas, and private carriers do not deliver to P.O. Boxes. For sellers with customers spread across the country, that gap can mean higher shipping costs or orders that cannot be delivered as addressed.

Under the partnership, eligible orders handled through Brokfill's ecommerce order fulfillment service are routed to USPS for final delivery, with the service level selected based on package size, destination, and delivery deadline. In early testing with 15 clients, the company said, average delivery time to rural addresses dropped by 2 days.

“The last mile is where a customer decides whether a delivery went well,” said Patricia Williams, media representative at Brokfill.“Working with USPS lets our clients reach every address their customers give them, without treating rural orders as an exception.”

The expanded USPS delivery coverage is available now to new and existing Brokfill clients. More information is available on the company's website.

About Brokfill

Brokfill, operated by Broadscale Fulfillment LLC, provides order fulfillment for ecommerce and distribution businesses, including warehousing, order processing, and shipping management for brands selling across multiple channels.

CONTACT: Patricia Williams Broadscale Fulfillment LLC...