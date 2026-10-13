217 S Myers St

The 9,829sf Parcel at 217 S Myers St Near the Oceanside Pier Has Sold to a Local Developer for $4,500,000.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) represented the seller in the sale of a 9,829sf development site in the Coastal Oceanside submarket near the Oceanside Pier. The property, located at 217 S Myers St Oceanside, CA 92054 is in one of San Diego's strongest areas for development and rental demand offering walkability (82 WalkScore) to the beach, local boutiques, and restaurants.The property was delivered shovel-ready and permitted for eight (8) 3Bedroom / 3Bathroom 3-Story townhomes with rooftop decks and garage parking and one (1) 1Bedroom / 1Bathroom unit totaling 15,925sf of building square footage."This incredible development opportunity is just two blocks to the iconic Seabird Ocean Resort and Mission Pacific Hotel offering a unique opportunity to build in San Diego's fastest growing coastal market. It will be very exciting to see the finished product one day soon," said La Bruna. The final closing price was $4,500,000.

Angelo La Bruna

Apartment Realty Group

+1 858-247-1095

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Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Seller Development Site in Prime Coastal Oceanside Location News Provided By Apartment Realty Group, Inc October 13, 2026, 22:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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