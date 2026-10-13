Women's Health Group Announces Temporary Move To La Grange While New Medical Building Is Under Construction

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Same Doctors. Same Staff. Same Trusted Care. Just a Temporary New Address.

- Dr. Michael Awad, Owner, Women's Health GroupCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After nearly 40 years of serving generations of Chicago-area families, Women's Health Group is announcing a temporary relocation while construction of its brand-new, permanent medical building is underway.Beginning October 26, 2026, Women's Health Group will welcome patients at its temporary location at 5201 S. Willow Springs Road, Suite 290, La Grange, IL, moving from its longtime office at 5311 S. Harlem Avenue.While our address is changing temporarily, everything our patients know and trust about Women's Health Group will remain exactly the same. Patients will continue seeing the same physicians, the same familiar staff, and receiving the same personalized, compassionate care they have come to expect. All appointments, services, and ongoing care will continue without interruption."This is simply a temporary stop on the way to something much bigger," said Dr. Michael M. Awad, DO. "Our patients have trusted our family practice for generations, and that isn't changing. We're keeping the same team, the same approach to medicine, and the same commitment to our patients. We're excited for the day we can welcome everyone into our brand-new building."Founded on the principles of family, accessibility, and individualized care, Women's Health Group remains committed to the relationships that have defined the practice for nearly four decades.The La Grange location is temporary. Once construction of our new permanent building is complete, Women's Health Group will move into our new home back in Garfield Ridge. Additional details will be shared as the project progresses.Temporary Office Location - Beginning October 26, 2026Women's Health Group5201 S. Willow Springs Road, Suite 290La Grange, ILCall or Text: 773-586-0076Website:Different address. Same Women's Health Group.

Dr. Michael M. Awad

Women's Health Group

+1 (773)992-1555

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Women's Health Group Announces Temporary Move to La Grange While New Medical Building Is Under Construction News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz October 13, 2026, 22:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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