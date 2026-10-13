Mango Automotive Marks 80 Years Since Ward Motor Clinic Opened In El Paso

February 2025: the Ward Motor Clinic lettering and a Mango Automotive banner on the shop at 11175 Pellicano Dr in El Paso, Texas.

Mango Automotive Pellicano at 11175 Pellicano Dr in El Paso, Texas, with the Mango Automotive sign on the building.

Opened by Cecil and Tessie Ward in 1946 and run by three generations of the family, the East El Paso shop has operated as Mango Automotive Pellicano since 2025.

- Mango Automotive

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In 1945, Cecil and Tessie Ward got off a train in El Paso to visit relatives and never left. A year later they opened Ward Motor Clinic, an eight-bay garage on Wyoming Street. Eighty years on, the business they founded is still repairing the city's cars as Mango Automotive Pellicano, an auto repair shop in East El Paso at 11175 Pellicano Dr that joined the woman-owned Mango Automotive group in 2025 and kept the shop's phone number, (915) 594-8221.

The history comes from the account Ward Motor Clinic published on its own website and from Tessie Ward's 2008 obituary. Cecil ran the shop and Tessie ran the business. Their son Charles bought the business when his father retired, and Charles's son David joined him in 1976. In 1983 the family moved to a larger fourteen-bay building on the east side of the city. In 2007 David bought the business from his father, as Charles had from Cecil, and ran it as the third generation until the shop joined Mango.

"Cecil and Tessie Ward opened this shop in 1946, and their son and grandson carried it forward for three generations. The sign now reads Mango Automotive Pellicano, and the work continues," Mango Automotive said.

Mango Automotive now runs eight shops across New Mexico, Texas and Arizona, including a second El Paso location on Montana Ave. At Pellicano the shop services domestic and import gasoline and hybrid vehicles, from brakes and car A/C repair to check engine diagnostics, transmissions, suspension, tires and alignment. Each repair starts with a diagnosis, an estimate and the customer's approval before work begins, and eligible repairs carry Mango's 5-year/60,000-mile warranty, which includes 36 months or 36,000 miles of nationwide coverage. Terms and exclusions apply.

Mango Automotive Pellicano is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an after-hours key drop. Appointments can be booked online or by phone at (915) 594-8221. Directions and hours:

About Mango Automotive

Mango Automotive is a woman-owned auto repair group that opened its first shop in Albuquerque in 2021 and now operates eight locations in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, New Mexico; El Paso, Texas; and Yuma, Arizona. The shops service domestic and import vehicles, including gasoline, hybrid and electric models, with diesel, heavy-duty and fleet service at select locations. Each shop finds the cause before quoting a repair and begins work only after the customer approves it. More information is available at .

Jesse Jackson

Mango Automotive

+1 915-594-8221

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Mango Automotive Marks 80 Years Since Ward Motor Clinic Opened in El Paso News Provided By We Grow Auto Shops October 13, 2026, 22:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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