KT Medical Staffing Highlights Senior Living Placement As A Family Advisory Service In Orange County

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Newport Beach nursing company guides families through assisted living, memory care and residential care decisions, then helps manage the move

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KT Medical Staffing, a Newport Beach provider of concierge nursing and in-home care, is drawing attention to a service many Orange County families do not realize exists: senior living placement Fountain Valley guidance delivered by the same clinical team that provides bedside care.Families searching for assisted living, memory care, concierge nursing services in Fountain Valley or residential care homes often begin with online directories and lead forms, then find themselves fielding calls from communities they have never toured. KT Medical Staffing takes a different approach. A nurse-led advisor meets with the family, learns the care needs and budget, narrows the options, and tours communities alongside them."Most families come to us after they have already been overwhelmed by lists and phone calls," said Kelly Torok, RN, founder of KT Medical Staffing. "What they actually need is someone who understands the clinical picture, knows these communities firsthand, and can sit with them while they make one of the hardest decisions of their lives."Torok founded KT Medical Staffing in 2021 after frontline ICU experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she has said revealed how much families needed advocacy alongside care. That advocacy role is what shapes the placement service today.What the placement service includesWorking as an assisted living advisor Newport Beach families can meet in person, the KT Medical Staffing team supports the full transition rather than the introduction alone:A care needs assessment conducted by a licensed nurse, covering mobility, medication management, memory changes and level-of-care requirementsA short, curated list of communities matched to those needs, location preferences and budgetAccompanied tours, with the advisor present to ask the clinical questions families may not think to askCoordination with trusted partners for home sales, estate sales and home clean-outsMove-in support and follow-up once the resident is settledBecause the same organization also provides concierge nursing and in-home caregivers, families who are not yet ready for a move can explore staying at home as a genuine alternative rather than a delay tactic."Our job is not to move someone out of their home," Torok said. "It is to help a family see the whole picture clearly, whether that ends with more help at home or with the right community."The placement service is available throughout Orange County, including Newport Beach, Irvine, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and surrounding communities.About KT Medical StaffingKT Medical Staffing is a Newport Beach, California company providing concierge nursing, private duty nursing, in-home caregiver services, hospice support and senior living placement services across Orange County. Founded in 2021 by registered nurse Kelly Torok, the company focuses on personalized care and family advocacy through every stage of the aging process.

Matthew Tropp

Blackthorn Publishing

+17147949227 ext.

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KT Medical Staffing Highlights Senior Living Placement as a Family Advisory Service in Orange County News Provided By Blackthorn Publishing October 13, 2026, 22:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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