JO1 MAKES BILLBOARD 200 DEBUT WITH FIRST FULL ENGLISH EP“ANIMAL,” EARNING MULTIPLE TOP 10 CHART POSITIONS

JO1

JO1

JO1

Japanese Boy Group Debuts at No. 139 on Billboard 200, Reaches No. 2 on Emerging Artists and Indie Store Album Sales Charts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global boy group JO1 reaches a major milestone with their first full English-language EP, ANIMAL, debuting at No. 139 on the Billboard 200 alongside an impressive series of placements across Billboard's album and artist charts. The six-track project lands at No. 2 on Indie Store Album Sales, No. 5 on Top Current Album Sales, No. 7 on Top Album Sales and No. 15 on Independent Albums, while the group also secures No. 2 on Emerging Artists and No. 62 on the Artist 100, marking a significant achievement in their continued global expansion and growing presence in the U.S. music market.Released October 2, ANIMAL serves as JO1's official U.S. debut project and represents a bold new chapter for the Japanese group. The EP brings together an internationally focused sound, increased creative involvement from the members and a collaboration with acclaimed Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Dem Jointz, who produced all six tracks on the project.The chart success arrives on the heels of JO1's first North American tour, which kicked off October 2 in Toronto and concluded October 11 at The Novo in Los Angeles. The tour brought the group to audiences across major North American markets, further strengthening their connection with international fans and introducing their music to a broader audience.Together, the chart achievements, live performances and fan engagements reflect JO1's growing international momentum while contributing to the increasing visibility of Japanese artists in the global music landscape. With placements across both album sales and artist rankings, JO1 continues to demonstrate the expanding reach of Japanese music and its ability to connect with audiences worldwide.Designed to introduce another side of JO1 to audiences around the world, ANIMAL captures the group at its most instinctive and uninhibited. Across the project, JO1 explores themes of freedom, individuality and breaking beyond expectations while expanding the sound and performance style that have made them one of Japan's most prominent contemporary groups.At the center of the EP is its title track,“ANIMAL,” a high-energy dance anthem built around the idea of unleashing the side of yourself that is often kept hidden. JO1 member Takumi Kawanishi participated in composing the track, further reflecting the members' growing creative involvement in their music. Its accompanying music video brings the song's message to life through powerful choreography and imagery symbolizing the group's journey beyond familiar boundaries and onto an increasingly global stage.With a Billboard 200 debut, multiple Top 10 chart placements and their first North American tour now behind them, JO1 continues to build on a pivotal year in their global evolution. More than simply a U.S. debut, ANIMAL represents the beginning of a new era for JO1 as they expand their musical identity, strengthen their international fanbase and help pave the way for greater recognition of Japanese artists on the global stage.ANIMAL is available now on all major streaming platforms.JO1 BILLBOARD CHART DEBUTS.Billboard 200: No. 139.Artist 100: No. 62.Independent Albums: No. 15.Top Album Sales: No. 7.Top Current Album Sales: No. 5.Indie Store Album Sales: No. 2.Emerging Artists: No. 2ABOUT JO1JO1 is a 9-member global boy group on the rise to becoming worldwide stars. Emerging from PRODUCE 101 JAPAN on March 4, 2020, they have quickly made their mark with their remarkable talent, chart-topping hits and dynamic performances. Consisting of 9 members, Sho, Ren, Ruki, Junki, Keigo, Takumi, Syoya, Sky and MÁME, they were formed through 65 million votes by their passionate fans, the "nation's producers." JO1 is carving out a major presence not only in Japan but across the globe.JO1 has nine consecutive number-one singles on the Oricon charts, including the record-breaking debut single“Protostar,” which sold over 300,000 copies in its first week. They have eight number-one songs and two number-one albums on Billboard Japan, with“Wandering” achieving double platinum status. They've earned three MTV Video Music Awards Japan, three MAMA Awards and one Japan Gold Disc Award, including Favorite Asian Artist at the 2022 MAMA Awards.JO1 SOCIALSInstagram | X | TikTok | Spotify | YouTubeFor inquiries on JO1, please contact:Angela Mach...

Angela Mach

Platform PR

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

JO1 MAKES BILLBOARD 200 DEBUT WITH FIRST FULL ENGLISH EP“ANIMAL,” EARNING MULTIPLE TOP 10 CHART POSITIONS News Provided By Artist Movement Accompany October 13, 2026, 22:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.