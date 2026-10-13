Opera Idaho Opens Season With Mozart's The Abduction From The Seraglio

A Little Mozart, A Lot of Mischief! Opera Idaho opens its season with The Abduction from the Seraglio October 16 and 18, 2026

- Stacey Trenteseaux, General DirectorBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A rescue mission, a stubborn overseer, and lovers whose best-laid plans keep going awry: Opera Idaho opens its 2026–27 season with Mozart's The Abduction from the Seraglio at the Egyptian Theatre on October 16 and 18. Bringing together nationally acclaimed guest artists, Boise talent, and an imaginative blend of scenic and projection design, the production promises an entertaining weekend of comedy, romance, and extraordinary singing.The production marks Opera Idaho's first opera performed in German and its first Mozart opera since October 2023. With English dialogue and projected English captions, audiences can follow every scheme and misunderstanding while enjoying Mozart's dazzling vocal and orchestral fireworks. Beneath the playful score is an unexpectedly generous story about loyalty, forgiveness, and the courage to look beyond first impressions.Leading the cast as Konstanze is soprano Christina Mancheni, Boise State University's Assistant Professor of Music: Voice. Her career includes appearances with Utah Opera, Opera Las Vegas, and the Richmond Symphony Orchestra, as well as a featured performance at the St. Bart's Music Festival under Maestro Steven Mercurio. Her experience in Mozart roles and operetta brings both vocal agility and theatrical sparkle to a heroine whose music is among the opera's most demanding.Grammy Award-winning tenor Thomas Glenn sings Belmonte, the determined lover at the center of the rescue. Glenn shared the 2012 Grammy for Best Opera Recording for John Adams's Doctor Atomic and has performed with the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, and English National Opera. A graduate of San Francisco Opera's Adler Fellowship, he went on to sing with the company for nine consecutive seasons.As Osmin, bass Ron Dukes supplies the formidable voice and comic resistance standing between the lovers and their escape. A graduate of Lyric Opera of Chicago's Ryan Opera Center, Dukes has appeared with Houston Grand Opera and Pittsburgh Opera. At Lyric, he created the role of Sam in the world premiere of The Factotum, a contemporary opera set in a Black barbershop on Chicago's South Side.Rounding out the cast are soprano Ivy Zhou as the spirited Blonde, tenor Andrew Peck as the resourceful Pedrillo, and Jeffrey Seppala as Pasha Selim. Together with the Opera Idaho ensemble, the artists bring Mozart's larger-than-life characters into the intimate setting of the historic Egyptian Theatre.Stage Director James Marvel leads the production, with scenic and projection design by DJ Pike creating a striking interplay of traditional stagecraft and contemporary imagery. Music Director and Principal Conductor Andy Anderson conducts the Opera Idaho Orchestra, bringing Mozart's wit, lyricism, and rhythmic energy to life.“Everyone needs a little Mozart,” says General Director Stacey Trenteseaux.“This opera gives us permission to laugh, enjoy remarkable voices, and let ourselves be surprised. We're bringing together extraordinary guest artists and Idaho talent in a production that celebrates the creativity of our community. I hope longtime opera lovers and first-time audiences alike will join us.”Before each performance, audiences are invited to Center Stage with Stacey, a lively, 30-minute introduction to the story, characters, and music. The conversation begins at 6:30 pm on Friday and 1:30 pm on Sunday and is included with an opera ticket. For an added opening-night experience, join Opera Idaho's pre-performance dinner in The Cellar at Red Feather Lounge on Friday, October 16, with check-in at 4:00 pm and dinner at 4:30 pm. Enjoy light appetizers, a chef-crafted three-course meal with wine pairings, and music by Opera Idaho artists. Dinner tickets are $150 per person and include VIP parking for the performance; opera tickets are sold separately. Dinner tickets are available through operaidaho.Make a weekend of Mozart at the Egyptian Theatre. Purchase tickets at operaidaho/abduction/ or call Opera Idaho at 208.345.3531. Follow Opera Idaho on Instagram and Facebook for production updates and a look behind the scenes.EVENT DETAILSEvent: Mozart's The Abduction from the SeraglioDates: Friday, October 16 at 7:30 pm & Sunday, October 18 at 2:30 pm, 2026Venue: The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., BoiseTickets: Adults $41–$132; seniors $33–$119; youth $29–$87. Prices include fees and tax. Military discounts available.Tickets at operaidaho/abduction/ or 208.345.3531.Language: Sung in German with English dialogue and English captions above the stage.About Opera IdahoFor more than 50 years, Opera Idaho has brought professional opera and related vocal arts to the Treasure Valley and communities across Idaho. Through fully staged productions, concerts, Opera Idaho Youth Choruses, education programs, and community events, the company connects audiences of all ages with exceptional artists and the power of live performance. Opera Idaho welcomes the community to experience, participate in, and support the music that enriches our shared cultural life.

Fernando R. Menendez

Opera Idaho

+1 208-345-3531

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Opera Idaho Opens Season with Mozart's The Abduction from the Seraglio News Provided By Imaginary Company, Inc. October 13, 2026, 22:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.