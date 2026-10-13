Cardiac Crusade Launches 'Cardiac CATS' AED Mapping Campaign On National Restart A Heart Day

Sarah Katzenmaier (SCA Survivor) and Charlotte Callan at Spirit of Lexington Ceremony at City Hall

Community Kickoff on Friday, October 16 Aims to Map 1,000+ Life-Saving Defibrillators Across Lexington and the Bluegrass Region

- Sarah Katzenmaier

LEXINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National 501(c)(3) nonprofit Cardiac Crusade, alongside local leaders, survivors, and emergency response partners, will host the official public launch party for the Cardiac CATS Lexington AED Mapping Campaign this Friday, October 16, 2026, coinciding with National Restart a Heart Day.

The celebration takes place from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM EDT at West Sixth Brewing (501 West Sixth Street, Lexington, KY). Admission is free and open to the public, featuring survivor stories, medical leadership remarks, CPR demonstrations, volunteer sign-ups, and campaign recognition. Free tickets, donations, volunteer registration, and more information are available online at .

The Mission: Closing the Gap on Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) claims more than 350,000 American lives each year, with national survival rates averaging just 10%. However, when an AED delivers a shock within the first 60 seconds, survival rates skyrocket to 90%. In communities like San Diego-where over 2,600 AEDs are actively mapped into 911 dispatch networks-survival rates reach 50% to 70%.

The Cardiac CATS (Cardiac Crusade's grassroots volunteer network across the Bluegrass) are mobilizing to bring those results to Kentucky with a goal of mapping and verifying 1,000+ AEDs across Lexington and Fayette County by Valentine's Day 2027. Once an AED is verified, they are instantly visible to e911 dispatchers and searchable on emergency apps.

“Too many people die with a life-saving AED just steps away simply because nobody knows it's there,” said Greg Coon, Co-Founder of Cardiac Crusade.“My wife, Julie, survived sudden cardiac arrest because bystanders called 911, started CPR and shocked her with an AED in under two minutes. Our national volunteer network has already verified over 12,000 AEDs across the country-a milestone that statistically saves 18 lives every year. We are bringing that proven infrastructure to Lexington to turn the Bluegrass into a heart safe community.”



Local campaign is spearheaded by Lexington SCA survivor Sarah Katzenmaier and CPR hero Charlotte Callan.

On October 24, 2021, Sarah, a retired IBMer and local advocate, collapsed from a sudden cardiac arrest while dancing dressed as a zombie during Lexington's downtown Thriller Parade outside the Kentucky Theatre. Charlotte Callan, then a UK HealthCare team member and pre-med student, immediately began hands-on chest compressions, delivering continuous CPR for nearly 10 minutes through dense parade crowds until first responders arrived. Her life-saving intervention earned her the Spirit of Lexington Award and the official city proclamation of Charlotte Callan Day.

“I was saved by CPR, but no survivor should have to rely on a miracle when life-saving technology is right around the corner,” said Sarah Katzenmaier.“At the time, the Kentucky Theatre did not have an AED, though manager Fred Mills has since installed one. If mapped devices exist nearby, anyone can grab them in under 60 seconds. We started this year with just 25 verified AEDs in Lexington; today we are over 125, and our goal is to surpass 1,000 so every neighborhood has an active safety net.”

Launch Party & Community Event Details

. Event: Cardiac CATS Lexington AED Mapping Campaign Launch Party

. Date: Friday, October 16, 2026 (National Restart a Heart Day)

. Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM EDT

. Location: West Sixth Brewing, 501 West Sixth Street, Lexington, KY 40508

. Admission: Free (RSVP online)

. Tickets & Event Hub:

How the Lexington Community Can Take Action

. Register Your Business AED: Commercial properties, gyms, churches, and storefronts can visit and click“Does Your Business Have an AED?”

. Become a "Cardiac CAT" AED Verifier: Volunteers complete a free 25-minute online training module to identify and verify AEDs. Once verified, those AEDs become instantly viewable by 911 dispatchers. Volunteers will receive official campaign apparel and field kits. Visit and click“Get Trained Now!”

. Sponsor & Donate: Donations directly fund local AED wall signage, public mailers, outreach, and volunteer verification supplies via

Greg Coon

Cardiac Crusade

+1 214-207-5303

...

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Council Comment with Tyler Morton - Cardiac Cats

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Cardiac Crusade Launches 'Cardiac CATS' AED Mapping Campaign on National Restart a Heart Day News Provided By Cardiac Crusade October 13, 2026, 22:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services



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