INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Lululemon Athletica Inc. - LULU

The investigation concerns whether lululemon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 3, 2026, lululemon reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Among other items, lululemon reported lower-than-expected revenue and sharply lowered its full-year revenue and earnings guidance. The Company's management attributed its disappointing quarterly results to negative media and social-media commentary, softer-than-planned new-product launches, and weaker store traffic.

On this news, lululemon's stock price fell $21.16 per share, or 17.38%, to close at $100.61 per share on September 4, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980