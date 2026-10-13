Dropship China Pro Flags December 12 Cutoff For China Dropshipping Supplier Orders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pomona, CA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomona, CA - October 13, 2026 -

Dropship China Pro, a China-based dropshipping supplier and e-commerce fulfillment partner serving online sellers since 2016, is advising merchants that the window for guaranteed Christmas delivery on products shipped directly from China is closing. According to the company's own order records, parcels sent direct from China to US customers typically take seven to twelve days in transit, meaning orders placed after approximately December 12 can no longer be guaranteed to arrive before the holiday.

The timing reflects a broader point about how holiday sales are won and lost. For online retailers, the holiday calendar functions as an inventory calendar. The factor that determines late-season revenue is not how fast a parcel moves, but where the stock is positioned when the order is placed.

Sellers who move best-selling products into a US warehouse in advance can continue accepting orders until around December 20, gaining roughly ten additional selling days during the final weeks of the year. Those additional days fall in the final stretch of the holiday season, when many sellers take a large share of their fourth-quarter orders.

Dropship China Pro operates a hybrid model built around this timing. Working with a dropshipping supplier that also holds inventory domestically allows merchants to test new products shipped direct from China while keeping established sellers close to their customers. The company maintains fulfillment centers in Hangzhou and Dongguan in China, alongside a US fulfillment warehouse presence in New Brunswick, New Jersey and Pomona, California. Orders fulfilled from the US locations reach domestic customers within one to three days.

Elaine Shan, Chief Executive Officer of Dropship China Pro, said sellers should treat their final China orders of the year as a planning decision rather than a shipping one. "The sellers who protect their December revenue are the ones who decide in November which products to pre-position in the United States," Shan said. "A product arriving from China in mid-December is a product that will miss the holiday. Moving established inventory into a domestic warehouse ahead of time is what keeps the storefront open through the final selling days, and it lets sellers continue testing new items from China without risking late arrivals on their core catalog."

The model allows merchants to weigh cost against speed. Direct-from-China fulfillment remains suited to new or unproven products, while high-volume items are often positioned domestically. Operating with a dropshipping agent in China that controls both ends of the supply chain reduces the coordination gaps that can appear between sourcing, inspection and delivery during peak demand.

Dropship China Pro provides end-to-end services including factory-level product sourcing, quality inspection, private labeling and international shipping. The company handles over 30,000 parcels daily and serves more than 2,500 active e-commerce stores across dropshipping, print-on-demand and private label business models. Founded in 2016, the company combines China sourcing with domestic US delivery, supported by dedicated account management. Dropship China Pro maintains a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot.

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For more information about Dropship China Pro, contact the company here:

Dropship China Pro

Yavuz Saka

...

Pomona, CA 91768

CONTACT: Yavuz Saka