Erdene To Announce Zuun Mod Molybdenum-Copper Project Preliminary Economic Assessment Results On October 14, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD; MSE:ERDN; OTCQX: ERDCF) ("Erdene" or the "Company") announces that it will release the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) of its Zuun Mod Molybdenum-Copper Project on October 14, 2026, after market hours.
Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results, on Thursday October 15, 2026, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.
The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:
North America (toll free): 1 800 717 1738 Overseas or local (Toronto): 1 289 514 5100
The webcast will be accessible at the following link: HERE
A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link for one year after the event.
About Erdene
Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company producing gold at the high-grade, low-cost Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. The Company has interests in a highly prospective portfolio of precious and base metal projects in close proximity to the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in the Khundii Minerals District, which provides a robust organic growth pipeline. Erdene Resource Development Corp. is listed on the Toronto (“ERD”) and the Mongolian stock (“ERDN”) exchanges and OTCQX Market (“ERDCF”). Further information is available at . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.
NO REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS RELEASE
| Erdene Contact Information
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| Peter C. Akerley, President and CEO, or Robert Jenkins, CFO
| Phone:
| (902) 423-6419
| Email:
|...
| Twitter:
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| Facebook:
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| LinkedIn:
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