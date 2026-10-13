Erdene To Announce Zuun Mod Molybdenum-Copper Project Preliminary Economic Assessment Results On October 14, 2026

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results, on Thursday October 15, 2026, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:



North America (toll free): 1 800 717 1738 Overseas or local (Toronto): 1 289 514 5100

The webcast will be accessible at the following link: HERE

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link for one year after the event.

About Erdene

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company producing gold at the high-grade, low-cost Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. The Company has interests in a highly prospective portfolio of precious and base metal projects in close proximity to the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in the Khundii Minerals District, which provides a robust organic growth pipeline. Erdene Resource Development Corp. is listed on the Toronto (“ERD”) and the Mongolian stock (“ERDN”) exchanges and OTCQX Market (“ERDCF”). Further information is available at . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

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