UNCF Selects ZRG Partners, A Global Talent Advisory Firm, To Lead National Search For Next President And CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, DC, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UNCF Board of Directors today announced the selection of ZRG Partners, a global talent advisory firm, to lead the national search for UNCF's next president and chief executive officer.

The selection of ZRG Partners follows a comprehensive review of leading executive search and talent advisory firms. ZRG Partners has specialized expertise across education, nonprofit and social impact organizations and a dedicated Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Practice. ZRG will work closely with the UNCF Board of Directors and CEO Search Committee to conduct a rigorous national search for the organization's next president and chief executive officer.

The selection marks the next phase of UNCF's planned leadership transition following the July announcement that Dr. Michael L. Lomax is scheduled to conclude his historic tenure as president and CEO on July 01, 2027, after 22 years of leadership. During this time, Dr. Lomax will continue to lead and advance UNCF's strategic priorities while supporting a seamless leadership transition.

Dr. Dakota Doman, Managing Director and HBCU Practice Leader at ZRG Partners, will serve as lead consultant for the search, working closely with the UNCF Board of Directors and CEO Search Committee throughout the process.

“In ZRG and Dr. Doman, we found a partner with a deep understanding of our mission, values, and the unique leadership qualities required for this role,” said Milton H. Jones, Jr., Chair of the UNCF Board of Directors.“We are committed to a thorough process that identifies an exceptional leader capable of building upon Dr. Lomax's extraordinary legacy while advancing UNCF's mission, strengthening our member institutions and positioning the organization for continued impact in the years ahead.”

ZRG Partners brings extensive experience conducting high-profile leadership searches across higher education, nonprofit and corporate sectors. Through its Education, Nonprofit and Social Impact practice, the firm advises institutions and mission-driven organizations on identifying and attracting senior leaders capable of navigating complex organizations, building philanthropic and corporate partnerships, and leading through periods of growth and transformation. Its dedicated HBCU Practice provides specialized experience and market knowledge across the HBCU sector.

The search will begin with a comprehensive stakeholder engagement process. ZRG will gather perspectives from members of the UNCF Board, Dr. Lomax, UNCF's Executive Leadership Team, presidents of UNCF member institutions, select major donors and other key stakeholders. Those conversations, together with market insights, preliminary outreach and the firm's search expertise, will inform the leadership profile and search strategy used to identify and evaluate prospective candidates.

“UNCF occupies an extraordinary place in American higher education, philanthropy and the history and future of HBCUs,” said Dr. Dakota Doman, Managing Director and HBCU Practice

Leader at ZRG Partners .“Our responsibility is to listen carefully, understand what UNCF and its stakeholders need from their next leader, and conduct a rigorous search worthy of the institution and the legacy upon which that leader will build. We look forward to partnering with the Board and Search Committee as they undertake this consequential work.”

The Board expects the search to continue over the coming months as ZRG conducts national market outreach and evaluates prospective candidates.

Additional information and updates regarding the search will be shared by UNCF as the process progresses.

CONTACT: Monique LeNoir UNCF 202.210.2470...