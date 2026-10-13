ASEA Earns Silver Recognition In Best In Biz Awards 2026 International

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Independent judging panel recognizes ASEA in the Most Innovative Product of the Year category

- Jarom Webb, CEO of ASEAPLEASANT GROVE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ASEA, the global leader in cellular activation and redox technology, has earned Silver recognition in the Most Innovative Product of the Year category in Best in Biz Awards 2026 International. The recognition honors ASEA's Redox Cell Signaling Supplement, which was selected from an international field of nominations evaluated by an independent panel of media professionals.“We're honored to receive this recognition from Best in Biz Awards 2026 International,” said Jarom Webb, CEO of ASEA.“It's a meaningful acknowledgment of the work and dedication of our team. We're also grateful to our Brand Partners around the world, whose commitment to ASEA has played an important role in our company's growth and success. We're proud to share this achievement with them.”Now in its 14th year, Best in Biz Awards International recognizes business achievements across a broad range of industries, company sizes and markets. Winners are selected by an independent panel of journalists, editors and other media professionals representing business, consumer, financial, trade and technology publications, as well as broadcast and analyst outlets.Best in Biz Awards 2026 International presented honors across categories recognizing companies, executives, products, technology, customer service, corporate social responsibility and other areas of business achievement. The Most Innovative Product of the Year category recognizes innovation and creativity in product development.About ASEAASEA, a global leader in redox technology, is pioneering cellular health products through a principles-based, direct-selling business model. ASEA offers first-to-market revolutionary redox signaling molecule products, helping your cells work together as they're meant to do. Our redox technology supports the body's natural cellular renewal and communication and signals the regulation of genetic pathways. ASEA redox products power the potential of your cells, body, and life to help you feel your best.* Founded in 2010, ASEA currently operates in 34 international markets. For more information about ASEAproducts or the accompanying business opportunity, visit aseaglobal. ASEA: We power potentialTM*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.About Best in Biz AwardsSince 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. The 16th annual North American program is currently accepting entries, with the last chance deadline on October 16, 2026. For more information about Best in Biz Awards, see: .

Joni Wittenbach

ASEA Global

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ASEA Earns Silver Recognition in Best in Biz Awards 2026 International News Provided By ASEA Global October 13, 2026, 21:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology



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