Effex And Awee Partner To Simplify Cybersecurity Awareness For Dental Practices And Dsos

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New platform integration connects dental compliance management with engaging cybersecurity education and measurable human risk insights.

BRADERTON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Effex and Awee today announced a strategic partnership and platform integration designed to make cybersecurity awareness easier to access and manage for dental practices and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs).Awee is now available directly through the Effex platform, enabling clients to subscribe to cybersecurity awareness capabilities within the environment they already use to manage compliance and operational risk.The partnership combines Effex's cloud-based, dental-focused compliance platform with Awee's expertise in Human Cyber Resilience, helping employees develop safer cybersecurity habits through engaging education, behavioral simulations and measurable progress.“Our goal at Effex has always been to make compliance easier to manage so dental teams can spend more time focused on their practices and their patients. Cybersecurity and privacy are increasingly important parts of that responsibility. Integrating Awee into the Effex ecosystem gives our clients a practical way to strengthen cybersecurity awareness among their people while simplifying how they access and manage these capabilities,” said Mark Aniello, Co-Founder & CEO of Effex.Cybersecurity Awareness Built for Busy Dental TeamsDental organizations manage a wide range of privacy, safety and compliance responsibilities. The integration is designed to reduce the operational friction of adding an ongoing cybersecurity awareness program by bringing these capabilities into the Effex ecosystem.Through Awee, participating Effex clients gain access to bite-sized learning, interactive experiences and behavioral simulations designed to help employees recognize and respond to real-world cyber threats. Awee's Cyberscore measurement provides visibility into Human Cyber Resilience and progress over time, helping organizations assess and actively manage the human side of cybersecurity.Awee's dental-sector expertise supports learning experiences tailored to the risks and operational realities of individual practices and multi-location DSOs.“Dental practices already have enough complexity to manage. Cybersecurity awareness shouldn't become another administrative burden. Our partnership with Effex puts Human Cyber Resilience closer to where dental organizations already manage their compliance responsibilities. Together, we're making it easier for practices to engage their teams, build safer cybersecurity habits and demonstrate that cybersecurity awareness is being actively managed,” said David Monroe, CEO of Awee.Expanding the Dental Compliance EcosystemThe partnership extends Effex's compliance ecosystem into workforce cybersecurity awareness while advancing Awee's strategy of delivering Human Cyber Resilience through technology platforms and partners dental organizations already trust.Together, the companies aim to reduce administrative complexity while helping dental teams strengthen their cybersecurity habits and support the protection of practice operations and patient information.Awee's capabilities are designed to support broader cybersecurity and privacy compliance programs, including workforce awareness and training efforts. Cybersecurity awareness software alone does not establish compliance.About EffexEffex is a cloud-based compliance platform built specifically for dental practices and DSOs. It brings training, audits and inspections, incidents, action items, credentials, permits and other compliance activities into one connected environment, helping organizations improve visibility, reduce administrative complexity and manage compliance across single or multiple locations. Learn more at effex.About AweeAwee is a Canadian cybersecurity company focused on building Human Cyber Resilience. Through managed cybersecurity awareness services, microlearning, behavioral simulations and human risk measurement, Awee helps organizations develop safer cybersecurity habits. The company has specific expertise in creating learning experiences for dental practices and DSOs. Learn more at awee.

Travis Rodgers

Dental Venture Group

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Effex and Awee Partner to Simplify Cybersecurity Awareness for Dental Practices and DSOs News Provided By Dental Venture Group October 13, 2026, 22:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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