Syncmd Secures National Recognition Across Medicare, CMS Health Technology Ecosystem, And VA Platforms.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Patient-centric Personal Health Record platform advances interoperability, and AI-powered insights, for Medicare beneficiaries, Veterans, and all Americans.

ANDERSON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VYRTY Corporation, doing business as SyncMD, today highlighted its expanding national presence as a patient-controlled Personal Health Record (PHR) platform. SyncMD is now featured on Medicare, in the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem Pledge Demo Showcase for both“Kill the Clipboard” and Conversational AI, and in the VA Mobile App directory. The company is also an established federal and state government contractor.SyncMDis a secure, mobile PHR that enables individuals to collect, store, organize, understand, and share their health information from one application. Available on iOS, Android, and web, the platform is free with optional paid features. Users can connect patient portals, upload documents, scan paper records, or request records directly from providers. Integrated SyncTM uses conversational AI to generate plain-language summaries, explain medical terminology, identify trends, answer questions, and help prepare for appointments-while analyzing only authorized records. All information remains encrypted in transit and at rest, under user control, with industry-standard protocols including SMART on FHIR and OAuth 2.0.Medicare ListingSyncMD is listed on the official Medicare health apps directory:. The listing highlights its ability to give beneficiaries a longitudinal view of their health history, improve care coordination, and support secure sharing with providers, caregivers, and family-while preserving full user control over permissions, downloads, and account deletion.CMS Health Technology EcosystemSyncMD has achieved recognition in the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem initiative for its patient-facing solutions. It is featured in the Pledge Demo Showcase for“Kill the Clipboard” ( ) and Conversational AI ( ). These demonstrations showcase how SyncMD reduces fragmented information, eliminates repetitive clipboard intake through secure digital sharing (including QR codes and links), and delivers AI-powered understanding of medical records.VA Mobile App DirectoryVeterans and their families can access SyncMD through the VA's official mobile app listing:. The app enables secure collection, storage, and sharing of electronic health information and supports connection to VA data (such as health and service records) via the VA Lighthouse Program, while remaining a third-party platform under user control. It is supported by Veterans Service Organizations and has long focused on reducing delays and improving continuity of care for Veterans, active-duty personnel, and their families.Government Contracting PresenceVYRTY Corporation (dba SyncMD) is a registered federal vendor (UEI G1CUP4FH1N82, CAGE 9FW05), with profiles available at and as a Louisiana awardee at . The company has previously supported secure medical records exchange for the Louisiana Department of Corrections and maintains capabilities for government, enterprise, and consumer secure data exchange.“These recognitions from Medicare, CMS, and the VA affirm our core mission: putting patients-and Veterans-at the center of their own health information,” said Eugene Luskin, CEO of VYRTY Corporation, doing business as SyncMD.“By giving people a single, secure, AI-assisted place to control and share their records, we reduce friction, improve coordination, and help eliminate outdated processes like the clipboard. We're honored to support this vision alongside federal partners.”SyncMD's patented security architecture is hosted on Microsoft Azure with multi-layered protections. The platform supports compliance with HIPAA, HITECH, the 21st Century Cures Act, and related standards, and is designed to work across disparate electronic health record systems without requiring direct EHR integration for every use case.Patients, Medicare beneficiaries, and Veterans can download the free SyncMD app today at syncmd or through the links above to begin securely managing their health information.About VYRTY Corporation (dba SyncMD)Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Anderson, South Carolina, VYRTY Corporation, doing business as SyncMD, provides superior mobile technology that places users at the center of their health information exchange. Through patented, innovative solutions, SyncMD enables secure collection, storage, understanding, and sharing of personal health data for individuals, providers, government agencies, and enterprises. The company continues to expand its capabilities in AI-driven insights, identity verification, and secure document exchange while maintaining a strict commitment to user control and privacy.For more information, visit .Media Contact: Jordan ChristianVYRTY Corporation / SyncMDAnderson, SC

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SyncMD Secures National Recognition Across Medicare, CMS Health Technology Ecosystem, and VA Platforms. News Provided By VYRTY Corporation dba Sync October 13, 2026, 22:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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