Anguilla's Amarni Webster Wins 2026 CTO Regional Tourism Youth Congress

Amarni Webster presents at the Regional Tourism Youth Congress in Georgetown, Guyana.

Regional Tourism Youth Congress 2026 winner Amarni Webster of Anguilla (center) with second-placed Raia Cargill of The Bahamas (right) and third-place winner Jahneil McKenzie of Barbados (left) at SOTIC 2026 in Georgetown, Guyana

Regional Tourism Youth Congress 2026 participants with CTO and Carnival Corporation officials at SOTIC 2026 in Georgetown, Guyana.

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anguilla's Amarni Webster has been named the winner of the Caribbean Tourism Organization's (CTO) 2026 Regional Tourism Youth Congress, emerging from a field of 18 young delegates to earn the title of Regional Junior Minister of Tourism.Held as part of the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) in Guyana on Thursday, the congress provided a platform for young Caribbean leaders to share their ideas for the future of the region's tourism industry under the theme“Caribbean Tourism Through the Eyes of Tomorrow.”Webster, a student at the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School, impressed the judges with a presentation that highlighted the importance of developing young talent, strengthening skills and expanding access to meaningful employment opportunities in tourism. As Regional Junior Minister of Tourism, Webster will be mentored by a team representing lead sponsor Carnival Corporation.Second place went to Raia Cargill of Sunland Baptist Academy in The Bahamas, who will serve as junior CTO secretary-general and be mentored by CTO Secretary-General and CEO Dona Regis-Prosper, gaining firsthand exposure to regional tourism leadership and the work of the organization.Jahneil McKenzie of Daryll Jordan Secondary School in Barbados placed third, while Janica Adams of the Antigua and Barbuda College of Advanced Studies received special mention.The congress was chaired by Jolé St. John of Tobago, the 2025 winner, and challenged participants to demonstrate their research, public speaking, critical thinking and ability to respond to issues affecting Caribbean tourism.“Congratulations to Amarni and to every delegate who brought their ideas, preparation and passion to this year's congress,” Regis-Prosper said.“These young people deserve opportunities to help shape the industry they will inherit. Investing in their development is an investment in the region's future.”Beyond the competition, the youth program created opportunities for delegates to connect with students, educators and youth organizations in the host destination.Through the Regional Tourism Youth Congress, CTO continues to strengthen youth participation in tourism, develop emerging leaders and ensure that young Caribbean voices contribute to the sector's future.SOTIC is supported by official conference partners Amadeus and the Inter-American Development Bank, Tourism Intelligence Awards sponsor ASM Global Route Development, contributing sponsors the Association of Value Airlines, Digicel Business and Atlantic Suites Hotel, Youth Congress sponsor Carnival Corporation, and official airline partner interCaribbean Airways.PHOTO TWO CAPTION:Regional Tourism Youth Congress 2026 winner Amarni Webster of Anguilla is congratulated by CTO Secretary-General and CEO Dona Regis-Prosper. Also pictured, from left, are Carnival Corporation's Philcher Grant and Marie McKenzie, and Charles“Max” Fernandez, Antigua and Barbuda's minister of tourism and CTO chairman.PHOTO FIVE CAPTION:Regional Tourism Youth Congress 2026 winner Amarni Webster of Anguilla (center) is flanked by Anguilla Minister of Tourism Cardigan Connor (right) and Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism and CTO Chairman Charles“Max” Fernandez (left). From left are Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO secretary-general and CEO; Bermuda Minister of Tourism Owen Darrell; St. Lucia Minister of Tourism Dr. Ernest Hilaire; Carnival Corporation Senior Vice President Marie McKenzie; Guyana Minister of Tourism Susan Rodrigues; British Virgin Islands Junior Minister of Tourism Luce Hodge-Smith; Tobago Secretary of Tourism Zorisha Hackett; Turks and Caicos Islands Minister of Tourism Zhavargo Jolly; and Colin James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority and chair of the CTO Board of Directors.About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean's tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region's finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private-sector allied members. CTO's vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning and execution, and research and information technology.CTO's headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email:...For more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

Heather Gibbs

Marketplace Excellence

+1 201-861-2056

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Anguilla's Amarni Webster wins 2026 CTO Regional Tourism Youth Congress News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 13, 2026, 22:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry



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