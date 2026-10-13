Olympic Holdings Investments Announces Acquisition Of ST Glass & Window Specialists, Formerly South Tacoma Glass

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Acquisition expands Olympic Holdings' portfolio into residential and commercial glass, window, and door services across the Pacific Northwest.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Olympic Holdings Investments, a privately held family office with offices in Houston and Seattle, today announced its acquisition of ST Glass & Window Specialists, formerly known as South Tacoma Glass Specialists, a Washington-based provider of residential and commercial glass, window, and door installation, replacement, and repair services. The transaction closed on October 3, 2024.With more than 40 years of operating history, ST Glass has established itself as a trusted provider of glass and window solutions throughout the greater Puget Sound region, serving customers across Tacoma, Seattle, Olympia, and surrounding communities. The Company offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential window and door replacement, commercial storefront glass, custom shower enclosures, mirrors, automotive glass, and specialized glass repair and installation services.The acquisition represents a strategic addition to Olympic Holdings' portfolio of operating businesses and aligns with the firm's focus on investing in established companies with strong local reputations, diversified service offerings, and opportunities for long-term growth.“ST Glass represents exactly the type of business we look to invest in: an established company with a strong reputation, experienced employees, and a meaningful opportunity to grow,” said Jerod Pierce, Founder and Managing Partner of Olympic Holdings Investments.“The business has served the Puget Sound community for decades, and our focus is on building upon that legacy by investing in our team, strengthening our operations, and expanding our ability to serve customers throughout the region.”Under Olympic Holdings' ownership, ST Glass continues to focus on delivering high-quality glass, window, and door solutions while pursuing opportunities to expand its geographic footprint, strengthen its commercial and residential service capabilities, and enhance the overall customer experience. Shortly after the acquisition, the Company transitioned from its former South Tacoma Glass Specialists name to ST Glass & Window Specialists, reflecting its broader service offering and regional market presence.As part of its long-term growth strategy, Olympic Holdings is actively seeking strategic add-on acquisitions that complement ST Glass' existing operations, expand its geographic reach, and strengthen its capabilities across the glass, window, and door services markets. The firm welcomes discussions with business owners and intermediaries regarding potential acquisition opportunities.“Having spent much of my career acquiring, operating, and growing service businesses, I've seen firsthand how much value can be created by pairing strong local companies with the right people, systems, and resources,” added Pierce.“Our goal with ST Glass is to preserve what has made the business successful while providing the investment and operational support needed to take it to the next level. We believe the best businesses are built over time, and we're committed to being long-term owners.”Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.About ST Glass & Window SpecialistsST Glass & Window Specialists, formerly South Tacoma Glass Specialists, is a Washington-based provider of residential and commercial glass, window, and door services headquartered in Lakewood, Washington. With more than 40 years of experience serving the greater Puget Sound region, the Company offers window and door installation and replacement, commercial glass services, custom shower enclosures, mirrors, automotive glass, and specialty glass solutions. ST Glass is committed to delivering quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and dependable solutions for homeowners, businesses, and property owners throughout Western Washington.For more information, visit .About Olympic Holdings InvestmentsOlympic Holdings Investments is a privately held family office with offices in Houston and Seattle. Founded by entrepreneur and investor Jerod Pierce, the firm invests across a diversified portfolio of operating businesses, real estate, and other asset classes.Olympic Holdings focuses on acquiring and growing established businesses through disciplined capital allocation, operational expertise, and long-term ownership. With permanent family capital and a flexible investment horizon, the firm emphasizes sustainable growth, operational excellence, and enduring value creation.Olympic Holdings InvestmentsHouston, Texas...

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Olympic Holdings Investments Announces Acquisition of ST Glass & Window Specialists, Formerly South Tacoma Glass News Provided By Olympic Holdings Investments October 13, 2026, 22:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Manufacturing



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