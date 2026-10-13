Envana And Cleartrace Join Forces To Advance Carbon-Aware Operations For Hard-To-Abate Industries

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Envana today announced the acquisition of Cleartrace Technologies, expanding its industrial AI portfolio across emissions management, clean energy traceability, and expert decision intelligence for hard-to-abate industries and large energy buyers. Together, these capabilities connect governed carbon and energy data with AI-powered analysis and expertise, helping organizations understand their position, evaluate what comes next, and make decisions that support operational, financial, and sustainability goals.The timing follows growing regulatory pressure for more precise and verifiable carbon and energy data. From February 2027, EU operators must measure methane at the site level and reconcile those measurements against their reported inventories. The GHG Protocol's Scope 2 revision is moving corporate buyers toward hourly matching. A growing list of jurisdictions now attaches a price and a filing deadline to numbers that were, until recently, estimates in a spreadsheet."Against complex and uneven regulatory backdrops, Envana has delivered on simplifying carbon quantification. Increasingly, customers need confidence that their data and claims can stand up to scrutiny,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, CEO of Envana. "Combining with Cleartrace allows us to extend that capability across complex, integrated value chains and apply AI to help customers move faster from trusted data to informed action, initially focusing on oil and gas, utilities, data centers, large energy consumers, and other hard-to-abate industries.”Envana's industrial AI portfolio is organized around three products:Catalyst - Audit-grade emissions evidence for industrial assets. Quantification with field-level history, stored methodologies, endorsed review, and version control, with AI-assisted tools that help users explore and interpret complex emissions data.Cleartrace - Verified provenance for energy and carbon attributes. Meter-to-certificate chain of custody across generation, RECs, and portfolio claims, creating a trusted data foundation for increasingly intelligent carbon and energy decisions.Cencia - AI-powered carbon and clean energy decision intelligence. Source-backed guidance, advisory expertise, and modeling for operators weighing abatement, capital allocation, compliance, and other complex carbon and energy decisions.Together, they address a connected set of carbon and energy challenges that organizations have traditionally managed across disconnected systems and processes: the physical asset, the attributes it generates or consumes, and the market or regulatory requirements those attributes must meet. By applying AI to governed data and curated expertise, Envana helps users surface insights, evaluate options, and identify recommended actions faster while maintaining the traceability needed for high-stakes carbon and energy decisions."Utilities and large load buyers are increasingly looking to prove the provenance and quality of their renewable energy claims," said Jamie Huff, Managing Partner, ClearSky. "Joining Envana means a data center operator and a gas producer can now manage those carbon and energy questions together."“Using AI to rapidly unlock value in carbon value chains is a key focus for Envana,” said PR Panigrahi, Managing Director, Siguler Guff.“We are excited to team up with ClearSky and Clean Energy Ventures to expand and mature the portfolio of solutions to enable enterprise customers to advance their carbon and energy ambitions.”Together, Envana and Cleartrace bring complementary capabilities across emissions management, clean energy traceability, and AI-powered expert guidance. The portfolio connects governed evidence, verified provenance, and AI-driven intelligence to help organizations navigate evolving requirements and turn complex carbon and energy information into operational and business decisions.About EnvanaEnvana builds industrial AI for carbon-aware operations, serving hard-to-abate industries and large energy buyers across oil and gas, power and utilities, LNG, data centers, and other energy-intensive sectors. Envana combines governed emissions data, verified clean energy traceability, and AI-powered expert guidance to help organizations understand their carbon and energy position, navigate evolving requirements, and identify opportunities for operational and business value.

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Envana and Cleartrace Join Forces to Advance Carbon-Aware Operations for Hard-to-Abate Industries News Provided By Midnight Marketing October 13, 2026, 22:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology



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