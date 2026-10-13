NUMB Examines The Hidden Cost Of Modern Life's Constant Relief

Cover of NUMB: Why Nothing Interrupts You Anymore, the new book by A. Katz, published by Limpid Press.

New book by A. Katz explores how work, medication, screens, and consumption can quietly distance people from what they feel.

- A. KatzLOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a culture designed to eliminate every pause, soften every discomfort, and keep people moving, what happens to the feelings that never receive a chance to be felt?NUMB: Why Nothing Interrupts You Anymore, a new book by A. Katz, confronts an increasingly familiar condition: people remain productive, connected, medicated, entertained, and informed, yet feel strangely absent from their own lives.Published by Limpid Press, NUMB examines how emotional disengagement can emerge not from a single dramatic event, but through the ordinary systems people depend upon every day. Prescription relief, endless digital feeds, habitual consumption, political spectacle, and relentless work can all make life more bearable. Katz argues, however, that these forms of relief may carry an overlooked cost: the gradual postponement of grief, anger, attention, and meaningful interruption.Rather than condemning medication, technology, work, or entertainment, NUMB asks readers to examine the exchanges taking place beneath them. What is being relieved? What is being deferred? And what happens when emotions that have been postponed finally return?“NUMB is not an argument against relief,” said Katz.“It is an invitation to notice what relief may ask us to surrender-and to recognize that what has been postponed has not disappeared.”Written for readers interested in psychology, sociology, contemporary culture, and political life, the book connects private habits with broader social forces. Its central concern is not simply why individuals become numb, but why numbness has become so useful to institutions, markets, and systems that depend upon uninterrupted participation.The book considers a world in which nearly every interruption can be managed or avoided. Discomfort can be medicated, boredom filled, anxiety redirected, and attention captured by an endless supply of content. These responses may provide genuine relief, but they can also make it increasingly difficult to recognize what a feeling was trying to communicate.At a moment when exhaustion is treated as normal, anxiety is managed continuously, and attention is divided across an expanding number of screens and demands, NUMB offers a timely examination of the difference between feeling better and becoming unable to feel what matters.NUMB: Why Nothing Interrupts You Anymore is now available in paperback through Amazon. Readers can locate the book using ISBN 979-8-9978683-0-7.Bookstores, libraries, universities, institutional buyers, and individual readers may order the paperback through IngramSpark using ISBN 979-8-9978683-0-7.Publication Details:Title: NUMB: Why Nothing Interrupts You AnymoreAuthor: A. KatzPublisher: Limpid PressFormat: PaperbackLength: 144 pagesISBN: 979-8-9978683-0-7Availability: Amazon and the Ingram distribution networkReview copies, interviews, guest articles, and speaking inquiries are available upon request.

Dr Katz

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NUMB Examines the Hidden Cost of Modern Life's Constant Relief News Provided By Limpid Press October 13, 2026, 22:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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