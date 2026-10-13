INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Corning Incorporated - GLW

The investigation concerns whether Corning and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 11, 2026, Corning announced entry into an Equity Distribution Agreement with Goldman Sachs to launch an at-the-market equity offering of up to $2 billion of the Company's common stock, advising that“[t]he Company intends to use any net proceeds from the sale of the Common Stock for general corporate purposes.”

Following this announcement, Corning's stock price fell $22.80 per share, or 13.7%, to close at $143.60 per share on September 14, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980