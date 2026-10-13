Grand Galvez Marks 115 Years With Historic Ghost Stories, Paranormal Tours And Halloween Event

The iconic Grand Galvez is known for its history of paranormal experiences

For over 115 years, Grand Galvez has been recognized as one of the most haunted hotels in Texas.

Melissa Hall is known as the Ghostess of Galveston and has been hosting tours at Grand Galveston for over 13 years.

Galveston's historic beachfront hotel shares accounts of unexplained experiences reported by guests and employees, including the legend of Room 501

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grand Galvez, the historic beachfront hotel that opened in Galveston in 1911, is marking its 115th anniversary with a focus on the ghost stories and reported paranormal experiences that have become part of the property's history. The hotel will also host a Halloween masquerade event, The Last Ball at Versailles, on Oct. 31.

Over the decades, guests and employees have reported unexplained occurrences throughout the property, including unusual telephone calls, apparent apparitions, children's laughter in empty corridors and figures appearing in photographs.

Among the hotel's best-known stories is the legend of Audra, often referred to as the“Lovelorn Bride,” whose story is associated with Room 501. According to hotel lore, Audra's spirit remains at the property. Guests and employees have described unexplained activity in and around the room, including the sound of a woman crying, telephone calls without an apparent source and the sensation of someone sitting on a bed.

Other reported experiences include child-sized handprints appearing on glass, sightings of children who seem to disappear and a mysterious figure said to be visible in an original photograph dating to 1911.

The hotel's portrait of Bernardo de Gálvez, the Spanish military leader for whom the property is named, is also associated with a longstanding legend. Some visitors have reported that the portrait's eyes appear to follow them as they walk past the painting on the lobby staircase.

Firsthand Accounts and Ghost Tours

Melissa Hall, known as the“Ghostess of Galveston,” has conducted tours at Grand Galvez for more than 13 years and has documented accounts of unusual experiences at the hotel.

Hall describes one incident in which she and two tour participants reported seeing a man dressed in clothing from an earlier era. According to Hall, the figure subsequently disappeared through a doorway.

The hotel's history and reported paranormal activity are explored through guided ghost tours, including experiences conducted by Hall and Historic Galveston Ghost Tours.

Grand Galvez General Manager Darryl Hill is also available to discuss the hotel's history, restoration and stories associated with the property.

Halloween Event Scheduled for Oct. 31

Grand Galvez will host The Last Ball at Versailles on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026.

The Halloween masquerade event is inspired by the Palace of Versailles and will feature music, champagne and live performances. Guests are encouraged to attend in formal or masquerade attire.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

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About Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection

Located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection – a stunning 222-guest room iconic hotel that envelopes visitors with luxurious, grand experiences and captivating, gracious services – is part of Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy's diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality. The hotel and resort have welcomed guests worldwide for more than 110 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, is renowned as the“Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas.

Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oil executive and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the property.

The focus is on the alluring, luxurious, glamorous, and sophisticated reputation of Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay Gatsby era. The hotel has a long and storied history as a treasured vacation, wedding, and event destination for visitors from Texas, the surrounding states and beyond. Guests enjoy multiple dining and drinking experiences at Monarch Coastal Brasserie restaurant, The Founders Bar, GiGi Beach Club, and poolside with menus developed by the talented culinary team highlighting its commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional guest experiences. The Aviator Suite, Balinese Suite, and Sinatra Suite each offer a distinct sense of opulence and privacy for discerning travelers and high-profile guests. Grand Galvez embraces its longstanding, rich mark as an iconic and revered social destination.

Images courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC



About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 280 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across nearly 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit , and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection takes part in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the historic hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. For more information and to make a reservation, visit

Barbara Buzzell

The Buzzell Company

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Grand Galvez Marks 115 Years with Historic Ghost Stories, Paranormal Tours and Halloween Event News Provided By The Buzzell Company October 13, 2026, 21:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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